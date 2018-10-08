Trump's message to those in path of storm: "God bless you all"

With Hurricane Michael quickly approaching the Florida Panhandle, President Donald Trump was asked what his message is to the people in the storm's path.

"I say God bless you all," Trump said. "That's my message because that's what it is. The storm is there. It's sort of too late to do that now from the standpoint of moving."

FEMA Director Block Long amplified Trump's message, saying the "window to evacuate has ... come to a close."

The President said it was "very sad" that some of the areas in the storm's path are poverty-stricken, adding again that many people are "unable" to evacuate.

"More than we would like," Trump said. "You have people that are stuck, they're just stuck there."

The President said the government has been helping some people evacuate, but he said others "don't want to go out."

"They will be ok," Trump said. "They are strong, smart, wonderful people."