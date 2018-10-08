Hurricane Michael threatens the GulfBy Brian Ries, Judson Jones, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
"This is not normal": Hotel manager says water rises in Apalachicola before high tide
From CNN's Derek Van Dam
Water levels rose in Apalachicola, Florida, on Tuesday, even before high tide moved in.
Christina Nabors, manager at Water Street Hotel & Marina in Apalachicola, said the water moved up to the base of the hotel, two hours before high tide.
Businesses shutter in Panama City Beach as hurricane nears Florida coast
From CNN's Gisela Crespo
Streets were empty and businesses were boarded up in Panama City Beach ahead of Hurricane Michael.
This video shows what it looks like in Panama City Beach:
Evacuations ordered in 22 Florida counties
From CNN’s Hollie Silverman
At least 22 counties have issued evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Michael, according to Florida Emergency Management.
These counties have issued mandatory evacuations:
- Bay, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Levy, Okaloosa, Taylor, Wakulla, and Walton
Nine counties also issued voluntary or phased evacuations. They are...
- Calhoun, Hernando, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Pasco, Santa Rosa, Washington, and Escambia
Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 storm
From CNN's Dave Hennen
Hurricane Michael has continued to intensify and is now a Category 3 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 mph, with gusts to 150 mph.
Further strengthening is possible as Michael continues to head towards the Gulf Coast. Landfall is still expected tomorrow afternoon in the Florida Panhandle as a major -- Category 3 or higher -- storm.
Hurricane Dennis is a reminder of how bad surge can be
From CNN's Derek Van Dam
This storm surge marker in Apalachicola, Florida, is an ominous reminder of how dangerous surge can be within a hurricane.
The last major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — to make landfall within the Florida Panhandle was Hurricane Dennis in 2005, when water rose and completely inundated Highway 98 along the state's vulnerable “Big Bend” coastline.
It's natural “C” shape acts as a “catchers mitt” and collects water from approaching hurricanes.
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
The International Space Station took this video of Hurricane Michael as it churned over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
The Category 2 storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall Wednesday.
Here's a view of the storm from space:
Free WiFi and other preparations for Hurricane Michael
Florida on Tuesday published information on school closures, shelters and road conditions as residents brace for Hurricane Michael.
Here are a few ways they are preparing for the hurricane:
- Free WiFi: To help residents and emergency personnel stay connected following the storm, Comcast is opening more than 8,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the Florida Panhandle to anyone to use for free, including non-Xfinity customers.
- Generators on standby: The Florida Department of Transportation has prepared standby generators for traffic signal support.
- Disaster response organizations: The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have personnel and mobile feeding units on standby. The organizations are ready to move in after the storm. The Salvation Army’s mobile feeding units can serve 500 to 1,500 meals per day.
- Online debris maps: An online tool is available for residents to report storm debris in waterways. All you have to do is submit a photo, the location, and a description of the debris. An interactive map shows users previously submitted debris locations.
DHS secretary: "We are actively preparing for Hurricane Michael"
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, speaking at the Army's annual AUSA Meeting Tuesday, said they were "actively preparing for Hurricane Michael."
"In rapid succession last year, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria devastated the southern states and territories," Nielsen said, calling last year "one of the costliest and most damaging seasons for natural disasters in history."
Nielsen continued: "We are actively preparing for Hurricane Michael for landfall in the Gulf tomorrow. These types of disasters demand a response beyond what any one agency can handle."
She said the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense were working together with state and local officials.
Hurricane Michael's eye spins over the Gulf of Mexico
The Hurricane Hunter Aircraft found that wind speeds remained at 110 mph near the center of the storm, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.
The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen this afternoon and is still forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida.