'Monstrous' Hurricane Michael plows into FloridaBy Brian Ries, Judson Jones, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Man killed by falling tree in Gadsden County
From CNN's Dave Alsup
A man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, on Wednesday, according to Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Anglie Hightower.
Hightower said there has been one additional injury reported in Gadsden County.
Deputies, she said, were having major communications issues with radios. Hightower said telephones were down.
She described the damage in her county as “catastrophic."
Hightower said the worst damage appeared to be near the community of Chattahoochee, where they believe a tornado hit. She added that deputies have not been able to enter the area to assess the damage.
Hurricane Michael is the first Category 3 storm to track into Georgia in over a century
From CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller
Hurricane Michael is now the first Category 3 storm to track into Georgia since the 1800s.
Since moving into Georgia, the storm's strength has weakened and now has wind speeds of 115 mph.
The storm is moving at 13 mph through southwestern Georgia, 50 miles southwest of Albany, Georgia.
One thing to note: An unnamed hurricane occurred in 1898.
"It's like a nightmare": Mexico Beach councilwoman fears her home was destroyed
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Mexico Beach councilwoman Linda Albrecht told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that her worst nightmares were being realized as Hurricane Michael continued to pummel her Florida beachside community.
Fighting tears, she added that she feared she might not have a home to return to.
Albrecht went on to describe her hasty exit from Mexico Beach. She said she gathered essentials as well as “a few crazy things,” including a decorative Swedish coffee pot, a reminder of her Swedish heritage.
“I am hearing on TV, as all of us go home, it will be like a war zone," she added. "That's the only thing I can imagine."
Watch:
Tallahassee mayor urges residents to "remain in place" until storm passes
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum said about 50,000 of the capital’s 120,000 utility customers — including the emergency operations center — have no power.
The operations center, though, is now running on emergency generators, he told CNN Wednesday afternoon.
Utility crews will not be able to get out to repair and restore power to customers until the winds subside, Gillum said.
The strongest winds were expected until about 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, according to the mayor.
“What we want our folks to do is to remain in place, remain in shelter … until this storm makes its way through and its impact can be assessed and then we can make sure we clear roads and streets for emergency vehicles,” he said.
The storm “sort of a crept up” on the state, he said.
“Sunday I was at a different part the state on a different mission and, all of a sudden, we saw these projections coming in that it looked like it was going into the Gulf and potentially up our way,” he said. “We were not all the way certain and communities had to act really quickly.”
President Trump will travel to Florida early next week
President Trump will travel to Florida early next week, the White House said Wednesday.
“At the request of Gov. (Rick) Scott, he will travel to Florida early next week as to not interfere with on going rescue efforts," White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters said.
She said Trump would speak to Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey while on Air Force One.
She didn’t answer reporters' questions, other than to say that the President already gave his reason for not canceling Wednesday night's rally in Pennsylvania.
Here's what the President said:
Florida readies 1.5 million meals for residents affected by storm
Florida is prepared to deploy 1 million gallons of water, 1.5 million meals and 400,000 pounds of ice to families impacted by the storm, Gov. Rick Scott tweeted.
Scott told CNN 19,000 utility workers are ready to work when conditions become safer, and 1,000 rescue workers are prepared to respond.
He said the Coast Guard will assist with rescues and more than 7,000 law enforcement officers also offered to help.
“I just pray everybody is alive,” Scott told CNN.
Man rescued from capsized boat at Gulf Island National Seashore
From CNN's Chris Boyette
A man was rescued Wednesday after his boat capsized and washed ashore during the hurricane, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
Okaloosa sheriff's deputies, along with Okaloosa Island first responders, received a call for a capsized boat at the Gulf Island National Seashore.
When they arrived, they found the man, who had been living on the boat.
Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 storm
From CNN's Meteorologist Taylor Ward
Hurricane Michael is now a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph, according to the latest weather advisory.
The center of the storm is now moving into southeastern Alabama and southwest Georgia. Life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds continue.
6 things to know about Hurricane Michael, the most powerful storm in the Panhandle's recorded history
Hurricane Michael is already a historic storm for it's sheer power. But how powerful? Here are a few key stats to put this storm in perspective.
- Michael is the strongest hurricane to strike the FL Panhandle on record.
- Michael is the strongest storm to make landfall in the continental US since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
- Michael’s pressure (919 millibars) was lower than Hurricane Andrew and the third lowest pressure ever measured in a hurricane making landfall in the US.
- Tropical-storm-force wind speeds stretch for more than 320 miles.
- More than 30 million people are under Hurricane or Tropical Storm Warnings or Watches.
- Watches and Warnings for the storm extend to six states: MS, AL, FL, GA, SC, NC.