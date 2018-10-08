Man killed by falling tree in Gadsden County

A man died after a tree fell on a home near Greensboro, Florida, on Wednesday, according to Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Anglie Hightower.

Hightower said there has been one additional injury reported in Gadsden County.

Deputies, she said, were having major communications issues with radios. Hightower said telephones were down.

She described the damage in her county as “catastrophic."

Hightower said the worst damage appeared to be near the community of Chattahoochee, where they believe a tornado hit. She added that deputies have not been able to enter the area to assess the damage.