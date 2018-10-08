Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 6

President Trump just spoke briefly about Hurricane Michael during a human trafficking event at the White House.

He expressed his sympathy for victims of the hurricane, and for "the many families who have been displaced and the businesses that have been affected by this devastating hurricane."

He thanked state and local authorities, as well as first responders and law enforcement, for their work in the hurricane's aftermath.

He also emphasized the federal administration's full support. "FEMA and first responders are on the ground, and we have teams currently conducting search and rescue missions," he said, adding that the "incredible" Coast Guard had "saved many lives."

"We will do everything in our power to help those in need, and we will not not rest or wager until the job is done and the recovery is complete."

At the end of his remarks, he said the hurricane moved so fast that "it went through like a bullet, but it was a devastating bullet. It was winds about as big as we've ever seen in history. We've never had anything like this."