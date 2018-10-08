'Monstrous' Hurricane Michael churns towards FloridaBy Brian Ries, Judson Jones, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Michael strengthens into "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm overnight
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Faith Karimi
Hurricane Michael strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it moved toward the Florida Panhandle, where it could blow ashore as the strongest storm to hit the United States this year.
Michael had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph early Wednesday, hours before its expected landfall in the afternoon, and was expected to grow even stronger.
If it makes landfall as a Category 4, it'll be the strongest hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle in recorded history, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. It would also be the strongest storm in terms of wind speed to make landfall in the country this year.
Only three major hurricanes Category 3 or higher have struck the Panhandle since 1950: Eloise in 1975, Opal in 1995 and Dennis in 2005.
The National Weather Service described Michael as "extremely dangerous," saying it will bring life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall along the northeastern Gulf Coast.
Michael could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall, NHC says
Hurricane Michael, currently packing maximum sustained winds of near 120 mph, could intensify to a Category 4 storm when it makes when it makes landfall in Florida early Wednesday packing a "life-threatening" storm surge, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 p.m. ET update.
The storm will move across the Gulf of Mexico tonight then churn across Florida on Wednesday, and the southeastern US late Wednesday night into Thursday, it said.
Hospitals are closing in Okaloosa County
From CNN’s Hollie Silverman
Several hospitals are closing ahead of the storm in Okaloosa County, Florida.
Destin ER and Eglin Air Force Base Hospital and ER are closed, the county tweeted.
Sacred Heart in Destin will keep its emergency room open, but will not accept new patients.
Some fishing docks are empty ahead of the storm
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
The docks were empty in Destin, Florida, on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Michael makes landfall.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they "never like to see the fishing docks on #DestinHarbor emptied of boats."
34 shelters to open across Florida
From CNN’s Danielle Hackett
Florida is opening 34 shelters in preparation for Hurricane Michael, according to a statement from Gov. Rick Scott.
About 3.7 million people were under hurricane warnings in the Panhandle and Big Bend regions, as well as parts of southeastern Alabama and southern Georgia. Tropical storm warnings cover 8.5 million people in four states.
Michael was moving at 12 mph, almost 300 miles south of Panama City, Florida and 435 miles southwest of Apalachichola, Florida, as of 4 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center said.
Waves crash over the seawall in Isles of Capri
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
Meredith Johnson shot this video of waves crashing over the seawall in Isles of Capri, Florida, on Tuesday.
"We are located in Southwest Florida, right across from Marco Island, where they eye of the hurricane came on shore during Irma. We are having the residual effects of the hurricane out in the Gulf. We are now approaching low tide but the waves washing over the seawall are as high as 7 to 10 feet," she told CNN.
Watch:
She's not evacuating, but she's watching the storm
From CNN's Amanda Jackson
Natasha Patterson took this video of street flooding in front of South Pasadena City Hall near St. Petersburg, Florida.
"I’m not evacuating but watching carefully!" she told CNN.
Watch:
"This is not normal": Hotel manager says water rises in Apalachicola before high tide
From CNN's Derek Van Dam
Water levels rose in Apalachicola, Florida, on Tuesday, even before high tide moved in.
Christina Nabors, manager at Water Street Hotel & Marina in Apalachicola, said the water moved up to the base of the hotel, two hours before high tide.