Florida town turns off its whole sewer system in preparation for the storm

The sewer system for the entire town of Apalachicola, Florida, was shut down at 5 p.m. ET yesterday in preparation for the hurricane, Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson tells CNN.

"We don't want to get back to the city and have to pump the bay out of the system that came in from the storm," he told CNN. "Besides that, there's no staff" to operate it.

"We had a mandatory evacuation order," he said. "We are expecting a 12-foot storm surge and we were worried it would inundate the sewer system and when we went to turn it back on, it would have problems."