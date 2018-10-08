'Monstrous' Hurricane Michael churns towards FloridaBy Brian Ries, Judson Jones, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Florida town turns off its whole sewer system in preparation for the storm
The sewer system for the entire town of Apalachicola, Florida, was shut down at 5 p.m. ET yesterday in preparation for the hurricane, Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson tells CNN.
"We don't want to get back to the city and have to pump the bay out of the system that came in from the storm," he told CNN. "Besides that, there's no staff" to operate it.
"We had a mandatory evacuation order," he said. "We are expecting a 12-foot storm surge and we were worried it would inundate the sewer system and when we went to turn it back on, it would have problems."
Tropical-storm-force winds begin lashing Florida coast
Tropical-storm-force winds began spreading across the Florida Panhandle Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center's 7 a.m. ET update.
A NOAA buoy 42039, which is floating on its lonesome about 90 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida, reported sustained winds of 60 mph and a wind gust of 76 mph, the NHC said.. A wind gust of 54 mph was also recently reported at Apalachicola Regional Airport, it reported.
That's all the say the storm has arrived. As Florida officials are warning up and down the coast, if you're still in town it's time to hunker down and stay off the roads.
Tallahassee mayor says storm could be strongest in "over a century"
Andrew Gillum, mayor of Tallahassee, is telling residents the time for evacuations is over. It's time to hunker down and ride out the storm in the safest location possible.
The city is set to experience the brunt of Hurricane Michael's winds after it makes landfall. The fear is that the numerous pine and oak trees that blanket the city will be downed, destroying power infrastructure and blocking roads.
"We are confident we can recover as a community, but people have to make the decisions right now to keep themselves and their families as safe as they possibly can," Gillum said. "This will be the strongest storm we've seen in our area in over a century."
Tallahassee police say every sworn officer is in and ready to work
Preparations are over in Tallahassee and the storm is likely just hours away.
The storm is about to inundate the Big Bend with historic Category 4 winds and catastrophic storm surge, and photos posted by the Tallahassee Police Department show just how many police officers are working to keep residents safe in its path.
"Please say a prayer for everyone who left their families to work in the storm," the department tweeted. "We are here for you."
Florida governor: It's too late to leave. "Seek refuge immediately"
Florida Governor Rick Scott says the time for evacuating Florida's coast is over. Residents that stayed home need to start seeking refuge immediately -- not evacuate. First responders will not be able to rescue you during the storm, Scott tweeted.
Panama City official's advice to anyone thinking of riding Michael out: "Hunker down"
Panama City Beach city manager Mario Gisbert advises anyone who may be trying to ride out Hurricane Michael to "find a good, safe room within the house," whether that's a bathroom, a closet, or a hallway, and stay put.
"Play it safe. Try not tot travel," he said. "Stay at home. Stay in a dry spot. Weather it out right now. It's not the time to move."
"We need everybody to just hunker down if they haven’t already left."
Michael is packing 140 mph winds
Hurricane Michael has continued to strengthen this morning and has sustained winds of 140 mph. This makes Michael and extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane.
Additional strengthening is expected, according to the National Hurricane Center, before landfall this afternoon.
...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 MICHAEL STRENGTHENS
FURTHER AS IT HEADS NORTHWARD TOWARD THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE...
...LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE...HURRICANE FORCE WINDS...AND HEAVY
RAINFALL EXPECTED ALONG THE NORTHEASTERN GULF COAST...
Michael strengthens into "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm overnight
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Faith Karimi
Hurricane Michael strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it moved toward the Florida Panhandle, where it could blow ashore as the strongest storm to hit the United States this year.
Michael had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph early Wednesday, hours before its expected landfall in the afternoon, and was expected to grow even stronger.
If it makes landfall as a Category 4, it'll be the strongest hurricane to hit the Florida Panhandle in recorded history, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said. It would also be the strongest storm in terms of wind speed to make landfall in the country this year.
Only three major hurricanes Category 3 or higher have struck the Panhandle since 1950: Eloise in 1975, Opal in 1995 and Dennis in 2005.
The National Weather Service described Michael as "extremely dangerous," saying it will bring life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall along the northeastern Gulf Coast.
