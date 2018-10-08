Shell Point, Florida, which sits near the top of Apalachee Bay is projected to get over nine feet of storm surge. The tide monitor at a weather station there is showing a steep increase in water levels -- and low tide will occur around 9:50 a.m. ET.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the National Hurricane Center warned in its latest update.

If peak surge were to occur at the time of high tide, some places, such as Tyndall Air Force Base to the Aucilla River, could see as much as 14 feet.

The Apalachicola tide gauge, which sits on the Gulf of Mexico, is already at a moderate flood stage.