Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico
What it looks like on the British Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches
Conditions in the British Virgin Islands will deteriorate through the day as Dorian approaches. The islands are set to see the strongest winds and storm surge given they will be on the right side of the storm.
The center of Tropical Storm Dorian should pass around 50 miles west of the islands.
In addition to winds and storm, they're expected to see heavy rainfall — up to 10 inches over the next 24 hours.
This is what it looks like at the Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands right now.
4 storm terms you should know while tracking Dorian
We're tracking Tropical Storm Dorian today, which is expected to be near a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico.
You might hear some hurricane and tropical storm terms as Dorian churns in the Caribbean Sea. Here's what they mean:
- Eye: The center of the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see the stadium effect — where the clouds stack up like a stadium. It is the calmest part of the storm. You can even see blue sky during the day and stars at night.
- Eye wall: This is the most dangerous portion of the storm. This is the only area where you will find the winds that are the "strength" of the hurricane, or maximum winds.
- Hurricane force winds: Hurricane force winds weaken the farther you move away from the eye. In just a few miles you can drop a whole category.
- Tropical storm force winds: Tropical storm force winds usually are felt throughout a large swath of a hurricane. But they don't stretch as far as the outer edge of the clouds. These winds are still dangerous but are not the worst of the storm.
Here's a look at the anatomy of a storm:
What Tropical Storm Dorian looks like from space
Tropical Storm Dorian is nearing the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. St. Croix is already experiencing rain from the storm.
Satellite imagery from NOAA showed just how close the storm is to Puerto Rico. The island will begin to feel the effects of the storm later today.
Dorian could hit Florida on Labor Day. The governor wants residents to prepare now.
Dorian is currently in the Caribbean Sea, just west of Guadeloupe and Montserrat. As it keeps moving, Dorian could bring a hurricane to Florida for Labor Day weekend.
By Friday evening, the storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it tracks east of Turks and Caicos. It will then strengthen to a Category 2 by Sunday morning before making landfall on the east coast of Florida or Georgia.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to start preparing for Dorian to come their way.
Puerto Rico governor urges residents to take precautions ahead of Dorian
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced urged residents to take "necessary precautions" ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.
"At this time, this tropical storm is expected to produce heavy rains. Last evening, the President received our request for a disaster declaration to speed up the process once Dorian passes through the area," she tweeted.
Dorian is currently in the Caribbean Sea, just west of Guadeloupe and Montserrat and is expected to reach Puerto Rico at near hurricane strength in the midday or afternoon, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
Trump says Dorian, "as usual," is heading to Puerto Rico
President Trump said the administration is “tracking closely” tropical storm Dorian, which is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico today.
Trump said the storm is heading “as usual” to Puerto Rico, an island affected by hurricane season every year. CNN has asked whether the President has been or will be briefed today.
Trump also went after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, calling her “incompetent.”
Some background: Yesterday, Yulin Cruz was sharply critical of Trump, telling CNN, “His behavior, his lack of understanding – it is ludicrous. 3000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job. So get out of the way President Trump and let the people who can do the job get the job done.”
Here's the latest predicted path for Tropical Storm Dorian
The National Hurricane Center just released its latest advisory for Tropical Storm Dorian.
The storm, which is about 60 miles off the coast of St. Croix, has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. For context, hurricanes have maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.
Here's a look at the latest forecast: