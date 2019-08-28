Conditions in the British Virgin Islands will deteriorate through the day as Dorian approaches. The islands are set to see the strongest winds and storm surge given they will be on the right side of the storm.

The center of Tropical Storm Dorian should pass around 50 miles west of the islands.

In addition to winds and storm, they're expected to see heavy rainfall — up to 10 inches over the next 24 hours.

This is what it looks like at the Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands right now.