President Trump said the administration is “tracking closely” tropical storm Dorian, which is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico today.

Trump said the storm is heading “as usual” to Puerto Rico, an island affected by hurricane season every year. CNN has asked whether the President has been or will be briefed today.

Trump also went after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, calling her “incompetent.”

Some background: Yesterday, Yulin Cruz was sharply critical of Trump, telling CNN, “His behavior, his lack of understanding – it is ludicrous. 3000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job. So get out of the way President Trump and let the people who can do the job get the job done.”