Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico governor urges residents to take precautions ahead of Dorian
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez Garced urged residents to take "necessary precautions" ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.
"At this time, this tropical storm is expected to produce heavy rains. Last evening, the President received our request for a disaster declaration to speed up the process once Dorian passes through the area," she tweeted.
Dorian is currently in the Caribbean Sea, just west of Guadeloupe and Montserrat and is expected to reach Puerto Rico at near hurricane strength in the midday or afternoon, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.
Trump says Dorian, "as usual," is heading to Puerto Rico
President Trump said the administration is “tracking closely” tropical storm Dorian, which is expected to make landfall in Puerto Rico today.
Trump said the storm is heading “as usual” to Puerto Rico, an island affected by hurricane season every year. CNN has asked whether the President has been or will be briefed today.
Trump also went after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, calling her “incompetent.”
Some background: Yesterday, Yulin Cruz was sharply critical of Trump, telling CNN, “His behavior, his lack of understanding – it is ludicrous. 3000 Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job. So get out of the way President Trump and let the people who can do the job get the job done.”
Here's the latest predicted path for Tropical Storm Dorian
The National Hurricane Center just released its latest advisory for Tropical Storm Dorian.
The storm, which is about 60 miles off the coast of St. Croix, has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. For context, hurricanes have maximum sustained winds of at least 74 mph.
Here's a look at the latest forecast: