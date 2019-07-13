Barry now Category 1 hurricane
Barry has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane, according the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
The maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph, with the center of the storm located 40 mph south of Lafayette, Louisiana. Landfall is expected within the next few hours along the Louisiana Coast.
Levees and floodgates hold up against rising waters in Golden Meadow
The levees and floodgates in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, are holding so far as Tropical Storm Barry gets closer to making landfall.
This video, taken by Donnie Callais of the Louisiana State Police, shows just how high the waters are getting.
Here's what we know about Tropical Storm Barry
Tropical Storm Barry is approaching hurricane strength and is expected to be a hurricane at landfall.
The center of Barry is just under 50 miles from the coast, with landfall expected late this morning or early this afternoon in Vermillion Bay.
Hurricane force winds, deadly storm surge, and flooding rains are expected with conditions deteriorating over the next several hours in Louisiana.
Since most of the rain is south of the center, the heavy flooding has been delayed, but will spread over much of Louisiana and Mississippi today.
There is a high risk flood threat for much of southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette.
Once inland the flood threat will continue into early next week for the Mississippi Valley.
Lake Pontchartrain is flooding in Mandeville, Louisiana
Ludovico Torri woke up this morning to find his neighborhood in Mandeville, Louisiana, flooded, as well as the area under his home.
Torri said the wind is getting stronger and "the water is rising and rising."
Here are all the flight cancellations in New Orleans
Airlines are canceling flights to and from New Orleans today as Tropical Storm Barry creeps closer to Louisiana.
Here's a list of flight cancellations at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport:
- Alaska Airlines: Flights to and from Seattle were canceled.
- American Airlines: All outbound flights were canceled.
- British Airways: Flights to and from New Orleans were canceled. Flights will resume on Monday.
- Copa Airlines: Flights to and from New Orleans were canceled.
- Delta Air Lines: All flights to and from New Orleans were canceled
- Frontier Airlines: All flights to and from New Orleans were canceled.
- JetBlue Airways: All flights to and from New Orleans were canceled.
- Southwest Airlines: All flights to and from New Orleans were canceled.
- Spirit Airlines: All flights to and from New Orleans were canceled.
- United Airlines: Nine flights were canceled.
Some airlines are currently offering options to change flights to and from New Orleans International Airport.
Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for flight updates before heading to the airport.
Coast Guard rescues 12 people and a cat from rising waters
Twelve people and a cat were evacuated this morning as rising waters overcame some residents who tried to hunker down during Tropical Storm Barry.
Mart Black, a spokesperson with Terrebonne Parish's Office of Emergency Management, told CNN that 12 people on Island Road in Cocodrie, Louisiana, were rescued this morning and flown to Houma, Louisiana.
The group is now at a shelter in Houma.
An initial call came in at 4:30 a.m. local time, saying there were 12 people who needed to be rescued from Island Road, according to Petty Officer Lexie Preston.
The Coast Guard said they've received additional calls from people seeking assistance, in addition to the initial call from 12 people.
Louisiana Highway 1 is underwater this morning
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shared a video showing Louisiana Highway 1 underwater this morning.
The video was shot from the south Lafourche levee.
See it: