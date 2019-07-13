The Coast Guard is making preparations along the Gulf Coast for Tropical Storm Barry to arrive on land.

Coast Guard aircraft are ready for action at stations in Houston, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, while three Shallow Water Response teams have been deployed in both Covington and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Crews from the Coast Guard's Tactical Law Enforcement and Marine Safety and Security teams have set up in Mobile, while more personnel have prepared in Slidell, Louisiana.

Also in Slidell, a Coast Guard Family Support Team has been set up to provide lodging and other support to evacuated dependents.