Live Updates
Tropical Storm Barry closes in
Coast Guard prepares for Barry to make landfall
The Coast Guard is making preparations along the Gulf Coast for Tropical Storm Barry to arrive on land.
Coast Guard aircraft are ready for action at stations in Houston, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, while three Shallow Water Response teams have been deployed in both Covington and Shreveport, Louisiana.
Crews from the Coast Guard's Tactical Law Enforcement and Marine Safety and Security teams have set up in Mobile, while more personnel have prepared in Slidell, Louisiana.
Also in Slidell, a Coast Guard Family Support Team has been set up to provide lodging and other support to evacuated dependents.
Here's what we know about Tropical Storm Barry
Tropical Storm Barry is just off the Gulf Coast and gaining power. Here's what you need to know:
- How strong is the storm? Barry was churning Friday in the Gulf of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's advisory at 5 p.m. ET. Barry is expected to grow into a hurricane by the time it makes landfall, the hurricane center said. It will likely be a Category 1 storm.
- When and where will it make landfall? Landfall is expected between late Saturday morning and midday, somewhere along Louisiana's central coast. The worst conditions for south Louisiana and New Orleans, where tornadoes are possible, will kick in Saturday and last into Sunday. Barry will then move inland to the Lower Mississippi Valley, when it should begin to weaken, the hurricane center said.
- What are the risks? While wind is a huge threat in tropical systems, the dangers here are posed by heavy rainfall, storm surge and flooding, authorities have emphasized.