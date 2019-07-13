US
Tropical Storm Barry
Live Updates

Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana

By Emily Dixon, CNN

Updated 5:39 a.m. ET, July 13, 2019
1 min ago

How do storms and hurricanes get their names?

From CNN's Christina Maxouris

A satellite image of Tropical Storm Barry Friday evening.
A satellite image of Tropical Storm Barry Friday evening. NOAA

A United Nations World Meteorological Organization committee compiles a list of names, according to the National Hurricane Center.

One list is created every six years for Atlantic hurricanes. The only time that list may change is when a hurricane or storm is so deadly or costly, the future use of its name would be inappropriate for sensitivity reasons.

And no, they're never named after a particular person or in a particular alphabetic sequence. The names are selected to be familiar to the people in each impacted region, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

"Obviously, the main purpose of naming a tropical cyclone/hurricane is basically for people easily to understand and remember the tropical cyclone/hurricane in a region, thus to facilitate tropical cyclone/hurricane disaster risk awareness, preparedness, management and reduction," the organization says.

16 min ago

More than 48,000 customers have lost power in Louisiana

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

According to Louisiana's electric providers, at least 48,329 customers across the state have lost power as Tropical Storm Barry approaches.

Entergy customers are the most affected -- 42,868 customers have lost power, the company said. 2,645 Cleco Power customers have lost power, as have 2,519 Southwestern Electric Power customers.

24 min ago

Barry's first rains are beginning to move onshore

Tropical Storm Barry's outer rainbands -- stretches of cloud and precipitation that can produce heavy winds and rain -- are starting to make landfall, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm's center will land later Saturday on Louisiana's south-central coast, after which Barry will move north through the Mississippi Valley.

Maximum sustained winds remain at about 65 mph, the NHC said, and the storm is still projected to become a hurricane (over 74 mph) when the center reaches land. But the biggest threat is flooding: storm surges of up to 6 feet are anticipated, while 10 to 20 inches of rain will fall over the weekend.

Some areas could receive 25 inches of rain, according to the NHC.

50 min ago

Tornadoes are possible as Barry approaches New Orleans

From Sheena Jones, CNN

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness warned on Twitter that tornadoes could occur as Tropical Storm Barry moves into the New Orleans area.

People in the area should follow any warnings and seek shelter, the agency said.

52 min ago

Mississippi declares state of emergency

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Barry neared the Gulf Coast. By doing so, he approved the use of state resources for response to and recovery from the storm.

Both a tropical storm watch and a storm surge warning are already in place for the Gulf Coast. According to the National Weather Service, the biggest threats facing the Southwest and parts of central Mississippi are heavy rain, river flooding and flash flooding. Some areas could see over 15 inches of rain.

People who live in low-lying areas should make an evacuation plan, the National Weather Service said.

1 hr 8 min ago

Coast Guard prepares for Barry to make landfall

From CNN’s Devon Sayers 

The Coast Guard is making preparations along the Gulf Coast for Tropical Storm Barry to arrive on land.

Coast Guard aircraft are ready for action at stations in Houston, New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, while three Shallow Water Response teams have been deployed in both Covington and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Crews from the Coast Guard's Tactical Law Enforcement and Marine Safety and Security teams have set up in Mobile, while more personnel have prepared in Slidell, Louisiana.

Also in Slidell, a Coast Guard Family Support Team has been set up to provide lodging and other support to evacuated dependents.

1 hr 13 min ago

Here's what we know about Tropical Storm Barry

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Brandon Miller

Tropical Storm Barry is just off the Gulf Coast and gaining power. Here's what you need to know:

  • How strong is the storm? Barry was churning Friday in the Gulf of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's advisory at 5 p.m. ET. Barry is expected to grow into a hurricane by the time it makes landfall, the hurricane center said. It will likely be a Category 1 storm.
  • When and where will it make landfall? Landfall is expected between late Saturday morning and midday, somewhere along Louisiana's central coast. The worst conditions for south Louisiana and New Orleans, where tornadoes are possible, will kick in Saturday and last into Sunday. Barry will then move inland to the Lower Mississippi Valley, when it should begin to weaken, the hurricane center said.
  • What are the risks? While wind is a huge threat in tropical systems, the dangers here are posed by heavy rainfall, storm surge and flooding, authorities have emphasized.