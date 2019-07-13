A satellite image of Tropical Storm Barry Friday evening. NOAA

A United Nations World Meteorological Organization committee compiles a list of names, according to the National Hurricane Center.

One list is created every six years for Atlantic hurricanes. The only time that list may change is when a hurricane or storm is so deadly or costly, the future use of its name would be inappropriate for sensitivity reasons.

And no, they're never named after a particular person or in a particular alphabetic sequence. The names are selected to be familiar to the people in each impacted region, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

"Obviously, the main purpose of naming a tropical cyclone/hurricane is basically for people easily to understand and remember the tropical cyclone/hurricane in a region, thus to facilitate tropical cyclone/hurricane disaster risk awareness, preparedness, management and reduction," the organization says.

