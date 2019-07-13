95% of Tropical Storm Barry is still over the Gulf of Mexico

While the center of Barry made landfall this afternoon, much of the storm has yet to come on shore.

That means Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states should still brace for rain and possible flooding, CNN Meteorologist Chad Myers said.

Here's how he put it:

"95% of this storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico, even though the center of the storm is on land. The northern half of this storm has never had a lot of activity with it, but now as the storm moves to the north, guess where the southern half is going to be? Right over parts of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama."

Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi could see more than 20 inches of rain through Thursday, according to the latest forecast.

