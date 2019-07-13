Tornadoes are possible as Barry approaches New Orleans

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Barry neared the Gulf Coast. By doing so, he approved the use of state resources for response to and recovery from the storm.

Both a tropical storm watch and a storm surge warning are already in place for the Gulf Coast. According to the National Weather Service, the biggest threats facing the Southwest and parts of central Mississippi are heavy rain, river flooding and flash flooding. Some areas could see over 15 inches of rain.

People who live in low-lying areas should make an evacuation plan, the National Weather Service said.