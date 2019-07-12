Tropical Storm Barry
Red Cross shelters are now open as Tropical Storm Barry approaches land
The American Red Cross is making resources available to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
In a statement, the organization said they are mobilizing volunteers, shelters, relief supplies, vehicles and other equipment for people on the coast.
Here are some of the resources they will have available and how you can take advantage of them if you are stuck in the storm:
- Shelters are now open: If you need a safe place to go call 2-1-1, visit redcross.org or download the Red Cross Emergency App.
- Stay connected: The Red Cross Emergency App can be used to get real-time weather alerts, find open shelters and get expert advice on hurricanes and flooding. Many local parishes and cities are also offering their own emergency alert system that residents can subscribe to.
- Stay safe: Pack an emergency kit, listen to your local radio and be prepared to evacuate.
How the US Coast Guard is preparing for Barry
The US Coast Guard staged response teams along the Gulf Coast Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
The Coast Guard said in a statement that it will continue to monitor the storm. They also advised residents to stay off the water, get prepared and follow news reports on the storm.
Oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico evacuate ahead of the storm
Offshore oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico have evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
They evacuated platforms and rigs, and activated shut-in procedures, which "involves closing the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas," according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
Here's a breakdown of the evacuations:
- 257 production platforms, which is 38% of the 669 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico
- 10 rigs, which is 47% of the 21 rigs in the same area
Another 11 rigs have been moved off location out of the storm's path as a precaution.
Utility companies make last minute preparations before Tropical Storm Barry
It seems as if all of New Orleans is preparing for Tropical Storm Barry to make landfall –– including utility companies.
Matt Lupoli, a reporter for CNN affiliate station WESH, tweeted a video of crews fixing a loose crossbar on a power line Friday afternoon.
He said the crews will work for as long as they can before winds get stronger. Once the winds reach 35 mph, it won't be safe anymore.
Barry is expected to hit parts of Louisiana by Saturday morning.
Barry is about 100 miles off the coast of Louisiana
Tropical Storm Barry is about 100 miles southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane's Center 2 p.m. ET advisory.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (Remember: It needs sustained wind speeds of at least 74 mph to be upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane).
The latest forecast still shows the storm making landfall in Louisiana tomorrow morning.
Here's a look at the predicted path:
New Orleans mayor asks residents to shelter in place tonight
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking residents and visitors to be ready to shelter in place starting at 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) as Tropical Storm Barry moves towards the city.
What we know about the storm: Barry is getting stronger as it creeps across the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters en route to a landfall expected early Saturday in Louisiana.
While it could reach hurricane strength, the real peril it poses to roughly 10 million people in its path is rain, which could quickly trigger unprecedented flooding.
Ten to 15 more inches of rain are on the way, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said, threatening to inundate ground already soaked from a Wednesday storm that flooded some New Orleans homes and businesses.
A New Orleans bar ordered their patrons a truckload of sand when they couldn't get sandbags
Stefanie Markey and the other four owners of Mid City Yacht Club in New Orleans had heard too many concerns from their patrons and neighbors who didn't have access to sandbags as Tropical Storm Barry approaches Louisiana.
"People were trying to get sandbags in other parishes but being turned away without proof of living in that particular parish," she told CNN.
They knew something needed to be done. That's when the owners got on the phone with a friend who owns a concrete company.
At 6:30 a.m. today, a truck dumped 20 yards of sand on the street corner opposite the bar. By 7:30 a.m., they were handing out sandbags.
Here's the moment the sand arrived:
"We are just a neighborhood bar trying to help out our neighbors," Markey told CNN. "We are thankful to be in a position that we are fortunate enough to do so."
So far, the sand has provided neighbors and patrons with 1,100 sandbags and counting.
Markey says the bar has a backup generator and hope to remain open throughout Tropical Storm Barry.