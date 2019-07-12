Tropical Storm Barry
Here's the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center just released its 8 a.m. ET advisory for Tropical Storm Barry.
The storm is still in the Gulf of Mexico. It's expected to travel northward and make landfall in Louisiana early tomorrow.
Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings have been issued on much of Louisiana's coast. A tropical storm watch extends into parts of Mississippi and Alabama.
Here's the latest:
It's not just Louisiana: Much of the Gulf Coast could see extreme rain
Flooding concerns are not just limited to Louisiana and have expanded around the Gulf region.
Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle are also at risk for extreme rain, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said Thursday.
The National Weather Service tweeted early Friday morning that Mobile, Alabama, can expect heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding as well as a high risk of rip currents and a surf up to 8 feet.
The Florida Panhandle has seen double red flags go up in some areas, closing beaches, the National Weather Service said.
In addition to potential heavy rains in Louisiana, the Mississippi Delta Region is also at risk for tornadoes beginning Friday evening.
These are the areas that are currently under storm surge watches and warnings:
Parts of Louisiana could see more than 20 inches of rain
Tropical Storm Barry could strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall. But the real threat the storm poses is rain — which could quickly turn into unprecedented flooding.
Right now, parts of Mississippi and Louisiana are forecast to see between 10 and 20 inches of rain through Wednesday.
And some areas of Louisiana could get more than 20 inches.
Here's a look at the latest rainfall forecast:
How Louisiana is preparing for the storm
President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana, where the storm is expected to make landfall.
Louisiana has activated 3,000 members of the National Guard in anticipation of the destruction Barry might bring to the region, the governor said.
Officials expect to issue a mandatory evacuation order Friday for everyone south of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate.
And government officials are not the only ones responding to the disaster. Chef José Andrés' nonprofit World Central Kitchen announced Thursday it is setting up kitchens in Lafayette and New Orleans ahead of the storm.
The Gulf Coast is bracing for Tropical Storm Barry
Louisiana has withstood devastating hurricanes before, but authorities are urging residents not to underestimate the danger and destruction Tropical Storm Barry threatens as it gets closer to the coast Friday.
"Look, there are three ways that Louisiana floods: storm surge, high rivers, and rain. We're going to have all three," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Barry is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is the first tropical storm to threaten the United States this year. While there is a chance it could reach hurricane level, the real threat the storm poses is rain — which could quickly turn into unprecedented flooding.
It's moving slowly through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, giving it time to strengthen, and it's expected to release large amounts of rain on the roughly 10 million people in its path.
The Mississippi River, which is usually at 6 to 8 feet around New Orleans this time of year, is at 16 feet after a year of record flooding. And 10-15 more inches of rain are on the way, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.