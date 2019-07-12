Flooding concerns are not just limited to Louisiana and have expanded around the Gulf region.

Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle are also at risk for extreme rain, CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said Thursday.

The National Weather Service tweeted early Friday morning that Mobile, Alabama, can expect heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding as well as a high risk of rip currents and a surf up to 8 feet.

The Florida Panhandle has seen double red flags go up in some areas, closing beaches, the National Weather Service said.

In addition to potential heavy rains in Louisiana, the Mississippi Delta Region is also at risk for tornadoes beginning Friday evening.

These are the areas that are currently under storm surge watches and warnings: