Severe storms will center today across the Deep South as the severe storm risk area likely expands and becomes more significant. Strong storms will be possible from the Gulf Coast through as far north as Ohio.

"Significant severe weather will affect the region today with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all anticipated," the NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi, said.

A couple of stronger storms could be possible in this risk area Thursday morning, but the most active weather will begin in the afternoon when several supercell thunderstorms could form.

"At this time, the best potential for strong tornadoes appears to extend from parts of central/northern MS into western/middle TN and central/northern AL, mainly Thursday afternoon and evening as storms move generally northeastward," the Storm Prediction Center said yesterday afternoon.

The forecast shows that the atmospheric conditions will be ripe and "will support supercells with low-level mesocyclones capable of producing strong tornadoes and large hail," the SPC said.

And it's not just tornadoes: more than 6 million people were under a flash flood watch early Thursday spanning parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. Rainfall of up to four inches is expected in the region, with some areas seeing higher amounts.

Into the overnight hours of Thursday, the storms are expected to evolve into a line as it tracks into parts of Alabama and Georgia. By Friday, most of the South should dry out except for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, where weakening showers and isolated thunderstorms could linger.