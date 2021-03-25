US
The coronavirus pandemic

The South braces for tornado outbreak

By Meg Wagner, Judson Jones and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:07 a.m. ET, March 25, 2021
1 min ago

Here's when to expect the greatest storm threat today

From CNN's Jackson Dill

Severe storms will center today across the Deep South as the severe storm risk area likely expands and becomes more significant. Strong storms will be possible from the Gulf Coast through as far north as Ohio.

"Significant severe weather will affect the region today with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all anticipated," the NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi, said.

A couple of stronger storms could be possible in this risk area Thursday morning, but the most active weather will begin in the afternoon when several supercell thunderstorms could form.

"At this time, the best potential for strong tornadoes appears to extend from parts of central/northern MS into western/middle TN and central/northern AL, mainly Thursday afternoon and evening as storms move generally northeastward," the Storm Prediction Center said yesterday afternoon.

The forecast shows that the atmospheric conditions will be ripe and "will support supercells with low-level mesocyclones capable of producing strong tornadoes and large hail," the SPC said.

And it's not just tornadoes: more than 6 million people were under a flash flood watch early Thursday spanning parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. Rainfall of up to four inches is expected in the region, with some areas seeing higher amounts.

Into the overnight hours of Thursday, the storms are expected to evolve into a line as it tracks into parts of Alabama and Georgia. By Friday, most of the South should dry out except for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, where weakening showers and isolated thunderstorms could linger.

22 min ago

"Torrential rainfall rates" will lead to flash flooding

by CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett

In addition to today's tornado threat — more than 6 million people are under flash flood watches spanning central Tennessee, northern Alabama, northern Georgia and far western North Carolina. 

Rainfall of up to three inches is expected in the region, with some isolated areas of higher amounts. 

"Torrential rainfall rates in these areas that also contain overly-saturated soil is a recipe for flash flooding," warns NWS Weather Prediction Center.

They add the flash flood risk is expected to increase as the morning progresses.

If you come across a flooded roadway: Turn around, don't drown.

1 hr 1 min ago

Here's the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center

The Storm Prediction Center just updated its forecast for today's tornado threat. It says today's expected tornado outbreak includes "the threat of a few long-tracked, violent tornadoes."

"This is an uncommon, upper-echelon parameter space. In such an environment, any relatively discrete supercells will be capable of multiple tornadoes, some long-tracked and strong to violent (EF2-5 possible), with considerable destructive potential," according to the center.

The center previously said there's a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 out of 5 — for parts of the South.

That's the worst and highest forecast outlook issued for severe storms. And while it's very rare for the SPC to issue this kind of outlook, it's now the second time in a week for the South.

1 hr 11 min ago

The South was under a rare tornado outlook last week, too

From CNN's Jackson Dill and Judson Jones

The Storm Prediction Center says there's a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 out of 5 — for parts of the South. While it's very rare for the SPC to issue this kind of outlook, it's now the second time in a week for the South.

Just last week, several states including Mississippi and Alabama, took the brunt of intense storms. National Weather Service offices confirmed 49 tornadoes Wednesday and Thursday that cut a combined path length of nearly 210 miles through the South.

Ingredients were there last week and tornadoes developed, but not as strong as forecasters thought possible. None of the 49 tornadoes were stronger than an EF-2 on a scale of 0 to 5.

Although the right atmospheric ingredients were present, they didn't mix-in precisely enough to produce the violent tornadoes that were forecast last Thursday.

"It's like if you put too many carrots in chicken soup, you end up getting a sweet carrot soup and not chicken soup," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers explained.

1 hr 22 min ago

There's a "level 5" risk for tornadoes today. Here's what that means.

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

There is a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 of 5 — for parts of the South today, according to the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center.

The SPC warns that "several long-track tornadoes, destructive winds and very large hail forecast from the Lower Mississippi Valley, eastward across parts of the southeast and northward into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys".  

There are over 1 million people that are in the high threat for tornadoes including the following cities: Decatur, Alabama; Madison, Alabama; and Florence, Mississippi.

There are nearly 8 million in the moderate threat for tornadoes (a level 4 of 5), which includes parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

1 hr 32 min ago

More than 50 million people are at risk of severe weather today

From CNN's Jackson Dill and Judson Jones

More than 50 million people are at risk of severe weather Thursday, from the central Gulf Coast through the Ohio River Valley, while a "tornado outbreak" is expected across the South.

The Storm Prediction Center says there's a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 out of 5 — for parts of the South. That's the worst and highest forecast outlook issued for severe storms. And while it's very rare for the SPC to issue this kind of outlook — it's now the second time in a week for the South.

The SPC warns of "several long-track tornadoes, destructive winds and very large hail forecast from the Lower Mississippi Valley, eastward across parts of the southeast and northward into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys."

Some of the widespread winds will be "hurricane force," the SPC said, while some areas can see hail that is "baseball size."

Long-track tornadoes are tornadoes that are on the ground for an extended period of time. The majority of tornadoes are on the ground for just minutes, but with some severe events, there can be tornadoes on the ground for hours. This kind of tornado is known for causing widespread damage.