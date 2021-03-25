US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

South braces for tornadoes

live news

Live

Biden's first news conference

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The South braces for tornado outbreak

By Meg Wagner, Judson Jones and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 12:53 p.m. ET, March 25, 2021
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 23 min ago

Today's tornadoes could move at nearly 3 times the speed of a typical tornado

The Storm Prediction Center is warning that today's storms and the tornadoes they produce will be fast-moving.

“Forecast wind fields and model soundings reasonably suggest any sustained supercells and their tornadoes will be fast-moving (45-55 kt), with individual tornado paths nearly as long in miles as their duration in minutes,” the Storm Prediction Center said Thursday morning.

That means any tornadoes that form could be moving at speeds of 51 mph to 63 mph.

And while the the National Weather Service says they don’t have detailed statistics about how quickly tornadoes move, they do say, on average, “a typical tornado travels at around 10-20 miles per hour.”

This means these could be moving at nearly three times the typical speed.

"Tornadoes in the Southeast tend to move along quicker than their Great Plains counterparts — it is not unusual to see tornadoes in the Southeast traveling at 40 or more mph," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller says.

This is because they tend to be associated with fast-moving jet streams dipping down into region, which can provide a fast track for the storms to ride on. 

"This, along with the fact that the region has higher population density, more tall trees that obscure visibility, and the tendency for tornadoes to form at night, all make tornadoes in the Southeast particularly dangerous,"Miller says.

If you are in one of the outlooked areas, be prepared to move to a safe spot this afternoon if a warning is issued.

1 hr 32 min ago

Before last week, the last "high risk" day for severe weather in March was in 2012

From CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller

A "significant tornado outbreak" is expected across much of the southeastern US today, prompting the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) to issue a rarely-used high risk for today and tonight. 

According to the SPC, a high-risk area is issued in “an area where a severe weather outbreak is expected from either numerous intense and long-tracked tornadoes or a long-lived derecho-producing thunderstorm complex that produces hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread damage.” 

The risk category is level 5 of the 5-tiered system:

  • 1 — Marginal
  • 2 — Slight
  • 3 — Enhanced
  • 4 — Moderate
  • 5 — High

High risks are reserved for when high confidence exists in widespread coverage of severe weather along with instances of extreme severe weather such as violent tornadoes. Violent tornadoes are EF-4 and EF-5 rated — they account for around 1% of all tornadoes but cause around half of all tornado deaths. 

Over the past decade, there have been around two high-risk days per year on average. After not having a high risk anywhere in the country since May of 2019, there have now been two in the last eight days. 

High-risk days in March are even more rare: Before last week, the last high risk anywhere in the country in March occurred in 2012.

2 hr 15 min ago

Go There: CNN meteorologist Chad Myers will answer your questions about today's tornado outbreak

Over 50 million people across the South are at risk of severe weather Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center says there’s a high chance of tornadoes in some areas and “baseball size” hail in others.

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers will answer your questions from Atlanta. What do you want to know? Leave your questions in the form below: 

2 hr 30 min ago

Baseball-sized hail is another threat today

From CNN meteorologist Chad Myers

The risk of violent long-lived tornadoes today will grab all of the headlines — and rightfully so. But there are other risks associated with such life-threatening storms as well. 

Straight-line wind damage and the risk of very large hail could accompany any violent storm. 

The intense updrafts (the rising motion within a thunderstorm) could support hail today up to the size of baseballs. Hail that size will do tremendous property damage, but could also create deadly consequences if you or your pets are caught outside. 

Early action for such an event is crucial: Do not wait for a storm to approach before making preparations.

Here's a look at how hail is formed:

2 hr 47 min ago

Here's when to expect the greatest storm threat today

From CNN's Jackson Dill

Severe storms will center today across the Deep South as the severe storm risk area likely expands and becomes more significant. Strong storms will be possible from the Gulf Coast through as far north as Ohio.

"Significant severe weather will affect the region today with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all anticipated," the NWS office in Jackson, Mississippi, said.

A couple of stronger storms could be possible in this risk area Thursday morning, but the most active weather will begin in the afternoon when several supercell thunderstorms could form.

"At this time, the best potential for strong tornadoes appears to extend from parts of central/northern MS into western/middle TN and central/northern AL, mainly Thursday afternoon and evening as storms move generally northeastward," the Storm Prediction Center said yesterday afternoon.

The forecast shows that the atmospheric conditions will be ripe and "will support supercells with low-level mesocyclones capable of producing strong tornadoes and large hail," the SPC said.

And it's not just tornadoes: more than 6 million people were under a flash flood watch early Thursday spanning parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina. Rainfall of up to four inches is expected in the region, with some areas seeing higher amounts.

Into the overnight hours of Thursday, the storms are expected to evolve into a line as it tracks into parts of Alabama and Georgia. By Friday, most of the South should dry out except for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, where weakening showers and isolated thunderstorms could linger.

3 hr 8 min ago

"Torrential rainfall rates" will lead to flash flooding

by CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett

In addition to today's tornado threat — more than 6 million people are under flash flood watches spanning central Tennessee, northern Alabama, northern Georgia and far western North Carolina. 

Rainfall of up to three inches is expected in the region, with some isolated areas of higher amounts. 

"Torrential rainfall rates in these areas that also contain overly-saturated soil is a recipe for flash flooding," warns NWS Weather Prediction Center.

They add the flash flood risk is expected to increase as the morning progresses.

If you come across a flooded roadway: Turn around, don't drown.

3 hr 47 min ago

Here's the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center

The Storm Prediction Center just updated its forecast for today's tornado threat. It says today's expected tornado outbreak includes "the threat of a few long-tracked, violent tornadoes."

"This is an uncommon, upper-echelon parameter space. In such an environment, any relatively discrete supercells will be capable of multiple tornadoes, some long-tracked and strong to violent (EF2-5 possible), with considerable destructive potential," according to the center.

The center previously said there's a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 out of 5 — for parts of the South.

That's the worst and highest forecast outlook issued for severe storms. And while it's very rare for the SPC to issue this kind of outlook, it's now the second time in a week for the South.

3 hr 57 min ago

The South was under a rare tornado outlook last week, too

From CNN's Jackson Dill and Judson Jones

The Storm Prediction Center says there's a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 out of 5 — for parts of the South. While it's very rare for the SPC to issue this kind of outlook, it's now the second time in a week for the South.

Just last week, several states including Mississippi and Alabama, took the brunt of intense storms. National Weather Service offices confirmed 49 tornadoes Wednesday and Thursday that cut a combined path length of nearly 210 miles through the South.

Ingredients were there last week and tornadoes developed, but not as strong as forecasters thought possible. None of the 49 tornadoes were stronger than an EF-2 on a scale of 0 to 5.

Although the right atmospheric ingredients were present, they didn't mix-in precisely enough to produce the violent tornadoes that were forecast last Thursday.

"It's like if you put too many carrots in chicken soup, you end up getting a sweet carrot soup and not chicken soup," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers explained.

4 hr 8 min ago

There's a "level 5" risk for tornadoes today. Here's what that means.

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

There is a high chance of tornadoes — a level 5 of 5 — for parts of the South today, according to the latest update from the Storm Prediction Center.

The SPC warns that "several long-track tornadoes, destructive winds and very large hail forecast from the Lower Mississippi Valley, eastward across parts of the southeast and northward into the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys".  

There are over 1 million people that are in the high threat for tornadoes including the following cities: Decatur, Alabama; Madison, Alabama; and Florence, Mississippi.

There are nearly 8 million in the moderate threat for tornadoes (a level 4 of 5), which includes parts of Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.