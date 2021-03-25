Baseball-sized hail is another threat today

The risk of violent long-lived tornadoes today will grab all of the headlines — and rightfully so. But there are other risks associated with such life-threatening storms as well.

Straight-line wind damage and the risk of very large hail could accompany any violent storm.

The intense updrafts (the rising motion within a thunderstorm) could support hail today up to the size of baseballs. Hail that size will do tremendous property damage, but could also create deadly consequences if you or your pets are caught outside.

Early action for such an event is crucial: Do not wait for a storm to approach before making preparations.

Here's a look at how hail is formed: