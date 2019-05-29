Tornadoes tear through Kansas and threaten New York metro
Severe storms damage New Jersey high school while event was being held inside
Thankfully no one was injured at Lenape Valley Regional High School when a line of severe storms blew through.
There was an event in the Stanhope, New Jersey's school gym at the time.
Corporal Mark Vogel told CNN that people were being safely evacuated from the school; he would not elaborate on how many people were inside at the time.
The school will be closed Wednesday and there will be no after school activities, according to the schools website, though it doesn't mention if the closures are a result of the storm.
New York's LaGuardia Airport flights are grounded due to the weather
Parts of New York and the greater metro area are under a tornado warning.
Although LaGuardia Airport is not under that tornado warning, flights won't be taking off for a bit.
On the FAA airport status website, they say weather and thunderstorms will stop all flights from taking off until at least 10:15 p.m.
1 million people in the New York area are under tornado warning right now
Some New Yorkers and those living in the greater metro area are under a tornado warning.
There's just over a million people under the weather warning after radar indicated a tornado.
It includes more than 250 schools and 14 hospitals.
Thousands without power outside Kansas City
Westar Energy spokesperson Kylee Slavens tells CNN there are currently 15,000 customers without power in Douglas and Johnson counties due to a "very large and destructive storm" that came through the area, which is west and southwest of Kansas City.
According to Slavens, most of the outages in Lawrence and Shawnee. The power company has called in "all hands for 16 hours" to respond to the damage.
See the map:
Twitter user captures stunning shot of tornado near Shawnee, Kansas
Cory Strathman shares this photo of what appears to be a tornado near Shawnee, Kansas, taken just after 7 p.m. local time.
A Warning was in effect for Kansas City, Shawnee, and Bonner Springs due to last through 7:15 p.m. local time. It has now expired -- but stay cautious if you're in the area.
"Although the warning has been cancelled, don't let your guard down!" the NWS tweeted. "Hail and strong winds are still possible, so stay inside and be prepared to take shelter if necessary."
Officials say a tornado hit the outskirts of Lawrence, Kansas
Authorities say there is structural damage in Lawrence, Kansas after a tornado came through. Most of the destruction appears to have occurred outside the city limits.
In their patrols, the Lawrence Police Department says they're seeing large trees and power lines on roadways in addition to debris.
Parts of New York City, metro area under tornado warning
People in Staten Island and areas west of New York need to take cover immediately.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of northern New Jersey and New York.
The warning includes Newark, New Jersey.
A tornado is possible, but has not been spotted at this time.