lvhs.org

Thankfully no one was injured at Lenape Valley Regional High School when a line of severe storms blew through.

There was an event in the Stanhope, New Jersey's school gym at the time.

Corporal Mark Vogel told CNN that people were being safely evacuated from the school; he would not elaborate on how many people were inside at the time.

The school will be closed Wednesday and there will be no after school activities, according to the schools website, though it doesn't mention if the closures are a result of the storm.