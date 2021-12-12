US
Deadly tornadoes devastate communities in six states

By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:37 a.m. ET, December 12, 2021
1 min ago

Kentucky official says storm track was over 200 miles and may be largest in recorded history

From CNN’s Gregory Lemos

The director of Kentucky Emergency Management said Sunday that officials believe the catastrophic storm that devastated parts of the state over the weekend had a track of around 217 miles.

“It may end up being the largest single ground track in recorded history. And that speaks to how hard Kentucky was hit,” Michael Dossett told CNN on Sunday.

Dossett said the “massive recovery effort” is focused largely in Graves, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bowling Green. Teams from FEMA are currently on the ground and the FEMA administrator, along with other federal officials, are expected to arrive later today, Dossett said. 

Dossett said the level of destruction across the state is cataclysmic.

“The devastation is quite frankly something that you would see in a war zone. This is an event where we had commercial and residential properties literally stripped clean from the earth,” he said. 

Recovery efforts continue as officials work to move resources such as water, power, and people into the hardest-hit areas as quickly as possible.

When asked about rescue and recovery efforts at the candle factory in Mayfield, Dossett said efforts there are “daylight to dusk” but provided no official update on the death toll. He described the scene as “very sad and solemn.”

13 min ago

Kentucky governor says parts of towns in the state "are just gone"

 In this aerial view, homes are badly destroyed after a tornado ripped through area the previous evening on December 11, in Mayfield, Kentucky. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said damage is worse than previously thought in western Kentucky after deadly tornadoes ripped through the state.

"We have half of some of our towns here in western Kentucky that are just gone. It's hard to see," Beshear told CNN on Saturday.

He said at least 50 people are dead, but he estimated there will be more fatalities.

"This tornado on the ground for 200-plus miles, everything in its wake is gone — homes, businesses, government buildings, just gone. There are pieces of industrial facilities in trees. It's hard to imagine that this is even possible," he said.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told CNN that "it looks like a bomb has gone on off here."

Beshear said resources are in the process of being sent to damaged areas.

"The National Guard is being deployed both at this site and to even go house to house. I would say door to door, but most of them aren't standing," he said.

"We've requested an emergency declaration from the White House. That is in process. We are told it's going to happen and they are already sending resources our way. We've got first responders from all over the commonwealth, coming to where they're needed the most. Mayfield is ground zero," he said.