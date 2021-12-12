The director of Kentucky Emergency Management said Sunday that officials believe the catastrophic storm that devastated parts of the state over the weekend had a track of around 217 miles.

“It may end up being the largest single ground track in recorded history. And that speaks to how hard Kentucky was hit,” Michael Dossett told CNN on Sunday.

Dossett said the “massive recovery effort” is focused largely in Graves, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bowling Green. Teams from FEMA are currently on the ground and the FEMA administrator, along with other federal officials, are expected to arrive later today, Dossett said.

Dossett said the level of destruction across the state is cataclysmic.

“The devastation is quite frankly something that you would see in a war zone. This is an event where we had commercial and residential properties literally stripped clean from the earth,” he said.

Recovery efforts continue as officials work to move resources such as water, power, and people into the hardest-hit areas as quickly as possible.

When asked about rescue and recovery efforts at the candle factory in Mayfield, Dossett said efforts there are “daylight to dusk” but provided no official update on the death toll. He described the scene as “very sad and solemn.”