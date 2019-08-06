Remembering Toni Morrison
Barack Obama gave Toni Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012
Then-President Barack Obama awarded Toni Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.
"I remember reading 'Song of Solomon' when I was a kid and not just trying to figure out how to write but also how to be and how to think," Obama said at the ceremony, referecing to Morrison's 1977 novel.
Here is some of the information released by the White House on why Morrison was selected:
One of our nation's most celebrated novelists, Morrison is renowned for works such as "Song of Solomon," "Jazz" and "Beloved", for which she won a Pulitzer Prize in 1988. When she became the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize in 1993, Morrison's citation captured her as an author "who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality."
Merriam-Webster remembered Toni Morrison with this poignant quote
The Merriam-Webster dictionary just tweeted out the definition of "beloved," a nod to Toni Morrison's award-winning book.
The tweet also included a quote from Morrison's 1993 Nobel Lecture.
“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
Here's the tribute:
Stacey Abrams: Morrison "destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity"
Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor last year, remembered Toni Morrison was a "towering intellect" and a "a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity."
"Rest well and in peace," Abrams wrote.
Abrams this year became the first black woman to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union.
Here's her full tribute:
Toni Morrison was the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize
Toni Morrison was the awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, making her the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize.
Years earlier, in 1988, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book "Beloved."
Toni Morrison dead at 88
CNN has confirmed author Toni Morrison is dead at the age of 88, according to her publisher.
She died last night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.