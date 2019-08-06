Remembering Toni Morrison
Rep. Ilhan Omar: "Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today"
Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, just tweeted a photo of Toni Morrison and one of her most well-known quotes.
"Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today," she wrote.
3 powerful quotes from Toni Morrison
Legendary American author Toni Morrison always moved people with her words. Here's a look at some of her most powerful quotes
On writing:
On women:
On love:
You can read more of Morrison's best quotes here.
Shonda Rhimes: Toni Morrison "made me understand 'writer' was a fine profession"
Shonda Rhimes, one of the best-known producers in television, honored "Queen" Toni Morrison.
"She made me understand 'writer' was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her," Rhimes tweeted.
Here's her full tweet:
Morrison was almost 40 when she published her first book
Toni Morrison — who was nearly 40 when she published her first novel in 1970 — wasn't an overnight success.
The author was born Chloe Anthony Wofford on February 18, 1931, in Lorain, Ohio.
In 1953, she graduated from Howard with a degree in English; she went on to earn a master's from Cornell University in 1955. She began her storied career in letters as a college instructor at Texas Southern University and later at Howard, her alma mater.
In 1963, she took a position as a book editor at Random House based in Syracuse, New York, where she worked for 20 years before leaving in 1983. Morrison was editing the works of others when she published her first novel at age 39.
"I didn't become interested in writing until I was about 30 years old," she later said. "I didn't really regard it as writing then, although I was putting words on paper. I thought of it as a very long, sustained reading process — except that I was the one producing the words."
"The Bluest Eye," about an impoverished and abused black girl who longs for blue eyes, was met with middling reviews, but gained prestige when it was added to the City University of New York curriculum.
"Required reading," Morrison has said. "Therein lies the success."
The novel has been challenged and called offensive over the years by parents in communities across the country who say the subject matter, which involves incest and violence, is too raw for young readers.
Barack Obama gave Toni Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012
Then-President Barack Obama awarded Toni Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.
"I remember reading 'Song of Solomon' when I was a kid and not just trying to figure out how to write but also how to be and how to think," Obama said at the ceremony, referecing to Morrison's 1977 novel.
Here is some of the information released by the White House on why Morrison was selected:
One of our nation's most celebrated novelists, Morrison is renowned for works such as "Song of Solomon," "Jazz" and "Beloved", for which she won a Pulitzer Prize in 1988. When she became the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize in 1993, Morrison's citation captured her as an author "who in novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import, gives life to an essential aspect of American reality."
Merriam-Webster remembered Toni Morrison with this poignant quote
The Merriam-Webster dictionary just tweeted out the definition of "beloved," a nod to Toni Morrison's award-winning book.
The tweet also included a quote from Morrison's 1993 Nobel Lecture.
“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
Here's the tribute:
Stacey Abrams: Morrison "destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity"
Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor last year, remembered Toni Morrison was a "towering intellect" and a "a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity."
"Rest well and in peace," Abrams wrote.
Abrams this year became the first black woman to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union.
Here's her full tribute: