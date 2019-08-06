Remembering Toni Morrison
Merriam-Webster remembered Toni Morrison with this poignant quote
The Merriam-Webster dictionary just tweeted out the definition of "beloved," a nod to Toni Morrison's award-winning book.
The tweet also included a quote from Morrison's 1993 Nobel Lecture.
“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
Here's the tribute:
Stacey Abrams: Morrison "destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity"
Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor last year, remembered Toni Morrison was a "towering intellect" and a "a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity."
"Rest well and in peace," Abrams wrote.
Abrams this year became the first black woman to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union.
Here's her full tribute:
Toni Morrison was the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize
Toni Morrison was the awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, making her the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize.
Years earlier, in 1988, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book "Beloved."
Toni Morrison dead at 88
CNN has confirmed author Toni Morrison is dead at the age of 88, according to her publisher.
She died last night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.