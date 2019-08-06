US
US mass shootings

Remembering Toni Morrison

What's moving markets today

Remembering Toni Morrison

By Meg Wagner

Updated 10:44 a.m. ET, August 6, 2019
47 min ago

Stacey Abrams: Morrison "destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity"

Stacey Abrams, who ran for Georgia governor last year, remembered Toni Morrison was a "towering intellect" and a "a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity."

"Rest well and in peace," Abrams wrote.

Abrams this year became the first black woman to give the Democratic response to the State of the Union.

Here's her full tribute:

58 min ago

Toni Morrison was the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize

Toni Morrison was the awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, making her the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Years earlier, in 1988, she won a Pulitzer Prize for her book "Beloved."

56 min ago

Toni Morrison dead at 88

CNN has confirmed author Toni Morrison is dead at the age of 88, according to her publisher.

She died last night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.