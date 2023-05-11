US
By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 8:58 a.m. ET, May 11, 2023
1 min ago

House Republicans set to vote on border security package today as Title 42 ends

From CNN's Alayna Treene

The House will vote on Republicans' wide-ranging border security package today — the same day the Covid-era Title 42 policy that has enabled the US to swiftly expel certain migrants is set to expire, GOP leadership sources told CNN. 

The bill, known as HR 2, would codify some of the border programs implemented by former President Donald Trump, including the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which mandated that migrants stay in Mexico while going through the asylum process.

Among other provisions, it would also:

  • Allocate more resources to security at the southern border
  • Restart border wall construction
  • Add more border personnel
  • Upgrade border technology

Last month, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Republicans have the necessary votes to pass the legislation in the chamber, despite internal party divisions over how strict certain policies in the legislation should be. (The GOP border bill is dead on arrival in the Senate.)

His comments followed weeks of intraparty negotiations that resulted in the softening of some provisions to get key members, such as Texas Reps. Chip Roy and Tony Gonzalez, and several moderate Republicans on board.

The timing of the vote is designed to directly coincide with the end of Title 42. The policy, first enacted by Trump and continued by President Joe Biden, has allowed border authorities to quickly turn away migrants, citing a public health emergency. 

Lawmakers in both parties have been sounding the alarm over the expected influx of migrants and have criticized the Biden administration for not being more prepared for the deadline. 

20 min ago

NYC mayor temporarily suspends portions of city's right-to-shelter law

From CNN’s Athena Jones and Gloria Pazmino

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order Wednesday suspending portions of the city’s right-to-shelter law, citing the impending influx of more migrants. 

The law, when in force, requires the city to provide shelter to anyone who requests it, including migrants who’ve recently arrived.

“With over 130 emergency sites and eight humanitarian relief centers already opened, we have reached our limit, and this last week we had to resort to temporarily housing recent arrivals in gyms,” spokesperson Fabien Levy told CNN in a statement.

“In an effort to mitigate those risks and find room within our shelter system, the city has temporarily suspended the policy surrounding timing for placements in shelters,” Levy added. “This is not a decision taken lightly and we will make every effort to get asylum seekers into shelter as quickly as possible as we have done since day one.”

The order takes effect immediately and will remain in effect for five days, until it is modified or terminated, according to the order. 

But critics condemned the move, saying the order could significantly slow the time it takes for families to get shelter, and could place families with children in dangerous group settings.

New York City has cared for more than 61,000 migrants over the last year, but with Title 42 lifting tomorrow, those numbers are supposed to grow significantly, mayor's spokesperson Levy said, adding the "worst may be yet to come" and the city may need federal and state help.

“No asylum seeking-family that has sought shelter from us over the last year has slept on the street thanks to our colossal efforts, but without more support from our federal and state partners, we are concerned the worst may be yet to come,” Levy said in a statement.

“These long-standing laws have served as sound policy, ensuring the humane treatment of families in need, but Mayor Adams is heading down a dangerous road,” The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless said. “The City has other options, including implementing recommendations we have offered many times since last summer to transition those residing in shelters to permanent housing, which will create much-needed shelter capacity”. 

“We are currently evaluating the executive order and considering all of our options, including litigation,” they added.

29 min ago

Here's what the situation is like in border communities ahead of the expiration of Title 42

From CNN’s Rosa Flores in El Paso

Border communities along the US-Mexico border from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico are bracing for a further influx of migrants as the pandemic-era rule known as Title 42 is set to expire Thursday.

The communities have already seen an increase in migrant arrivals in the last few days and weeks. In Tijuana, Mexico, about 6,000 migrants are waiting in shelters, in homes and other areas of the city – which is near San Diego, California, according to Enrique Lucero, Tijuana’s director of migrant affairs.  

“We are at the brink of a humanitarian crisis,” Lucero said. 

Lucero said an increasing number of migrants are deciding to jump the border fence and swim across the border. But the numbers in shelters don’t drop because migrants are arriving every day and from nationalities he has never seen before like Kazakhstan, Mauritania, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.   

“This tells us that the bands of human traffickers are strengthening, and they are utilizing social media networks to deceive migrants,” Lucero said. 

In El Paso, Texas – a city that’s under a state of emergency — thousands of migrants have been living on the streets for days. City officials closed the street in front of one migrant shelter for public safety reasons and advised motorists to be careful in the area.  

Earlier this week, the El Paso Border Patrol Chief tweeted videos and photos of large groups of migrants who have turned themselves into border patrol and are waiting to be processed by US immigration authorities.

In Del Rio, Texas, the pace of migrant arrivals started increasing in the past two weeks, according to Tiffany Burrow from the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition (VVBHC). 

Burrow says that her respite center in the city has been receiving migrants from El Paso and Brownsville. It’s a practice Border Patrol calls decompression – or the transferring of migrants from areas at capacity to facilities with processing space. 

In McAllen, Texas, the number of migrants being released to Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley grew from 150 to 400 per day in the last week or two, according to Sister Norma Pimentel, the organization’s executive director. 

“We anticipate numbers to continue increasing especially once Title 42 is lifted. Our humanitarian response will continue providing care to all immigrants border patrol releases to us,” Pimentel said. 

The city of Brownsville, Texas – where the community is mourning the deaths of 8 people after a car plowed through a crowd – has declared a state of emergency after a sudden influx of migrants.

The non-profit organization “Team Brownsville” has been receiving about 1,000 migrants per day at its respite center, according to Sergio Cordova, one of the founders. 

36 min ago

As Title 42 expiration nears, some migrants are falling victim to scams

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Rosa Flores, Gloria Pazmino and Norma Galeana

As the expiration of Title 42 approaches, some migrants in El Paso, Texas, are growing desperate and at times falling victim to scams that promise legal paperwork and a chance to travel freely.

Erick Mendoza Caceres, a migrant from Honduras, on Tuesday held one of the flyers border officers were distributing, along with a document he said cost him $50 and guaranteed the ability to travel within the country.

“I want to be here legally, and I want to know if this paperwork is legal,” Caceres said.

Caceres is likely was a victim of one of the many scams being perpetrated against unknowing migrants desperate for documentation and answers, El Paso city officials told CNN.

“The concern is that there are some migrants that are being taken advantage of, purchasing fake documentation, and that is a concern for us because we cannot provide support if they’re getting fake documentation,” El Paso spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said. “We need to provide true documentation, and that true documentation really comes from the federal government.”

Despite the threat of being detained, Caceres was hopeful he could get clarity on the veracity of his paperwork, he told CNN.

Asked what he would do if he were deported, he broke down in tears.

CNN’s Rosa Flores, Gloria Pazmino and Norma Galeana reported from El Paso, Texas.

48 min ago

"We don’t want to go back," migrants at the El Paso border say

From CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Rosa Flores, Gloria Pazmino and Norma Galeana

In El Paso, Texas, several migrants waited in line Tuesday under the blazing sun at a Customs and Border Protection Center with plans to turn themselves in. They’d crossed into El Paso undetected and wanted to surrender to immigration authorities in hopes of seeking asylum and pleading their case, they told CNN.

Among them were Katia Arzuza, her husband and their teenage daughter.

“We want the permit, but most importantly, the work permit, to be legal in the country,” Arzuza told CNN. “We would like them to give us everything, permanent residency to stay in the country. We don’t want to go back.”

As Arzuza spoke, a border patrol officer told the trio that families with minors would go to the front of the line. The family hustled forward, uncertain what they’d find.

When Title 42 lifts, US officials will lean more on the decades-old Title 8, under which migrants could face more severe consequences for crossing the border unlawfully, such as being barred from entering the US for at least five years, they’ve said.

Asylum-seekers who cross the border without first applying for asylum could be removed under Title 8 authority.

While Title 8 carries more legal consequences, especially for those caught a second time, processing times under that authority take longer than Title 42 expulsions and could strain already pinched resources, creating a bottleneck amid heavy mass migration.

Border officials had already been apprehending migrants at the border under Title 8, with more than 1.15 million people apprehended under that authority at the southern border in fiscal year 2022, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

CNN’s Rosa Flores, Gloria Pazmino and Norma Galeana reported from El Paso.

56 min ago

What is Title 42?

From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health order that officials said aimed to stop the spread of Covid-19. The order allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants at US land borders.

The policy is widely known as Title 42, for the portion of US code that allowed the CDC director to issue it.

Migrants encountered under Title 42 have been either returned to their home countries or sent back into Mexico. Under the policy, authorities have expelled migrants at the US-Mexico border more than 2.8 million times since the policy began, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The policy, which officials have relied on to manage a spiraling situation at the border, is set to end at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday. It's end comes as the Biden administration is ending the Covid-19 public health emergency nationally.