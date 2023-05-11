The House will vote on Republicans' wide-ranging border security package today — the same day the Covid-era Title 42 policy that has enabled the US to swiftly expel certain migrants is set to expire, GOP leadership sources told CNN.

The bill, known as HR 2, would codify some of the border programs implemented by former President Donald Trump, including the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which mandated that migrants stay in Mexico while going through the asylum process.

Among other provisions, it would also:

Allocate more resources to security at the southern border

Restart border wall construction

Add more border personnel

Upgrade border technology

Last month, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Republicans have the necessary votes to pass the legislation in the chamber, despite internal party divisions over how strict certain policies in the legislation should be. (The GOP border bill is dead on arrival in the Senate.)

His comments followed weeks of intraparty negotiations that resulted in the softening of some provisions to get key members, such as Texas Reps. Chip Roy and Tony Gonzalez, and several moderate Republicans on board.

The timing of the vote is designed to directly coincide with the end of Title 42. The policy, first enacted by Trump and continued by President Joe Biden, has allowed border authorities to quickly turn away migrants, citing a public health emergency.

Lawmakers in both parties have been sounding the alarm over the expected influx of migrants and have criticized the Biden administration for not being more prepared for the deadline.