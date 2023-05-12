US
The latest from the border after Title 42's expiration

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Published 9:32 AM ET, Fri May 12, 2023
10 min ago

These US border communities issued disaster declarations ahead of Title 42’s expiration

From CNN's Jason Hanna and Rosa Flores

With tens of thousands of migrants massed in northern Mexico, the expiration overnight of the US Covid-era border restriction policy known as Title 42 has American border communities on edge, worried an already challenging humanitarian crisis will worsen as crossings climb.

The South Texas counties of Cameron and Hidalgo issued disaster declarations ahead of the order’s expiration at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday to help free up state and federal resources as US troops, agents and other federal workers surged this week toward the southern border to help handle a possible crush.

Still, officials hit a roadblock late Thursday as a federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden administration from releasing screened and vetted migrants from border patrol without court notices – a method it had planned to use to alleviate immense strain on border facilities. The ruling sidelines a tactic used by prior administrations and is “very harmful” in light of potential overcrowding, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN on Friday.

Meantime, new rules will limit asylum claims by migrants who traverse other countries en route to the US-Mexico border and closely track migrant families released into the US during the deportation process. The asylum rule, though, quickly drew a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union and others who said it echoes Trump-era policy, breaks with US and international law and puts vulnerable migrants in harm’s way.

Over the last two days, more than 10,000 migrants daily were taken into custody, US border authorities reported, marking a record for daily encounters and continuing an upward trend in border arrests. And about 155,000 migrants were estimated to be in shelters and on streets across northern Mexican states bordering the US, a source familiar with federal estimates said this week.

10 min ago

Homeland Security secretary says migrants coming to border will "face tougher consequences"

From CNN's Sam Fossum

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Biden administration remains confident in its plan to handle the current crisis and that the government has been taking the necessary steps to prepare. 

"We've been very, very clear that there are lawful safe and orderly pathways to seek relief in the United States and if one arrives at the southern border, one is going to face tougher consequences and that is what we are going to deliver," Mayorkas told CNN's Phil Mattingly Friday on "CNN This Morning."

And Mayorkas called for more resources from Congress to help the administration handle the current situation and reform the broader immigration system. 

"Really what this situation reflects is the fact that we are operating within very serious constraints. And the two primary constraints are as follows: One, a fundamentally broken immigration system that hasn't been fixed for more than two decades and we need congress to act. Two, we need Congress to provide us with the resources that we need."

Mayorkas also criticized a Florida judge's ruling overnight that blocks the Biden administration from releasing migrants without court notices and reiterated the administration's tough enforcement message on crossing the border illegally.

"It's a very harmful ruling and the Department of Justice is considering our options," Mayorkas told CNN, adding that it's a practice that prior administrations have used to handle overcrowding in government facilities.

11 min ago

What is Title 42?

From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a public health order that officials said aimed to stop the spread of Covid-19. The order allowed authorities to swiftly expel migrants at US land borders.

The policy is widely known as Title 42, for the portion of US code that allowed the CDC director to issue it.

Migrants encountered under Title 42 have been either returned to their home countries or sent back into Mexico. Under the policy, authorities have expelled migrants at the US-Mexico border more than 2.8 million times since the policy began, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The policy, which officials have relied on to manage a spiraling situation at the border, expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday. It's end comes as the Biden administration is also ending the Covid-19 public health emergency nationally.