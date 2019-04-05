Man pretended to be missing boyBy Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Brian Ries, CNN
SOON: Officials give an update on the Timmothy Pitzen imposter case
FBI officials, local law enforcement officers and the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio are holding a news conference in Cincinnati this morning.
They'll brief reporters about Brian Michael Rini, the Ohio man who falsely claimed to be missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. ET.
What we know about the man who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Darran Simon,
Brian Michael Rini, 23, falsely claimed Wednesday that he was the missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen.
- What Rini said: He told police he just escaped from his kidnappers. About 24 hours later, DNA tests showed he is not the boy who vanished at age 6, the FBI said Thursday.
- He had a police record: Records show that Rini, of Medina, Ohio, was just released from prison last month. He had been sentenced to a year and a half for burglary and vandalism, and after his release on March 7, he was supposed to start parole supervision for three years.
- How Timmothy's family is reacting: The stunning revelation of Rini's deception dashed relatives' hopes for the end of a long and desperate search for Timmothy, who would be 14. "It's devastating. It's like reliving that day all over again," Kara Jacobs, Timmothy's aunt, told reporters. "Timmothy's father is devastated once again."
Timmothy Pitzen disappeared in 2011 when he was 6 years old
From CNN's Nicole Chavez, Janet DiGiacomo and Patrick Cornell
Almost eight years ago, Timmothy and his mother went on a road trip that included stops at a zoo and a water park. Their adventure started after Amy Fry-Pitzen checked her 6-year-old son out of an Illinois elementary school on May 11, 2011.
Three days later, the mother's body was found in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois. She had died by suicide, leaving behind a note that said her son was with people who love him.
Timmothy's family, including his father, has continued searching for him.
"I know in my heart that he's absolutely alive, a hundred percent," his aunt, Kara Jacobs, said in an interview last year for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. "I know he's out there, we just have to find him."