Tiger Woods injured in car crash

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:20 p.m. ET, February 23, 2021
1 min ago

Here's a look back at Tiger Woods' golf milestones 

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Golf legend Tiger Woods has left his mark on the sports world domestically and internationally. 

Here’s a look at some of the victories that have made him one of the most successful golfers in history:

Read more about Woods here.

5 min ago

Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is in surgery, his agent says

Tiger Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and is currently in surgery following a car accident in California, his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest on Tuesday.

Read Steinberg's full statement to Golf Digest:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvez.

16 min ago

Woods just had back surgery last month

Tiger Woods golfing season was already on pause following a back operation he had just last month – the fifth back operation of his career.

A statement on his social media channels on Jan. 19 said the 45-year-old had experienced "discomfort" whilst playing at the PNC Championship in December and had had a successful "procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve."

Just two days ago, on Sunday, Woods told CBS he was hopeful that he could be fit enough for the start of the Masters at Augusta National on April 8, but also said he could not guarantee his involvement.

"God, I hope so. I got to get there first," he said on Sunday. "This is the only back I got, so I don't know how much more wiggle room is left there."

Before his January procedure, the 15-time major champion last had back surgery – a spinal fusion – in 2017 and made his return almost a year later.

He went on to launch one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of the game by winning the Masters in 2019.

17 min ago

Woods taken to hospital with moderate to critical injuries

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

A car sits on its side at the believed car accident scene involving Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23.
A car sits on its side at the believed car accident scene involving Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23. KABC

Tiger Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvez.

Woods was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Fire crews were dispatched to the crash at 7:22 a.m. local time.

Narvez added that one car stopped after the crash and was rear-ended. They were not involved in the initial rollover crash.

CNN has reached out to Harbor UCLA for comment.

30 min ago

Tiger Woods injured in car accident, authorities say

From CNN's Stella Chan

Tiger Woods was injured in a “single vehicle roll-over” traffic collision and was extricated via the “jaws of life,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday. 

Woods’ vehicle rolled over this morning on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The sheriff's department said his vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed. 

Woods was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.