Tiger Woods golfing season was already on pause following a back operation he had just last month – the fifth back operation of his career.

A statement on his social media channels on Jan. 19 said the 45-year-old had experienced "discomfort" whilst playing at the PNC Championship in December and had had a successful "procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve."

Just two days ago, on Sunday, Woods told CBS he was hopeful that he could be fit enough for the start of the Masters at Augusta National on April 8, but also said he could not guarantee his involvement.

"God, I hope so. I got to get there first," he said on Sunday. "This is the only back I got, so I don't know how much more wiggle room is left there."

Before his January procedure, the 15-time major champion last had back surgery – a spinal fusion – in 2017 and made his return almost a year later.

He went on to launch one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of the game by winning the Masters in 2019.