Tiger Woods injured in car crash

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:32 p.m. ET, February 23, 2021
1 min ago

Sport broadcaster Bob Costas says Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory was like a scene from a movie

Legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas told CNN's Jake Tapper today that Tiger Woods' off-the-course scandals and injury troubles "humbled" him as he tried to rebuild his career.

"He was humbled in a way that no one has experienced to that extent, playing it out on every newspaper, magazine and television broadcast you could think of. Then he was humbled athletically as well," Costas said.

Costas said that Woods' career comeback and victory at the 2019 Masters to win his fifth green jacket and 15th major tournament title was like a scene out of movie.

"If you were making the movie, that's how the movie would end, in that moment of comeback," he said.

In reflecting on Woods' career, Costas said he wonders how great Tiger might have been if not for the troubles he faced during his career.

"Could Tiger Woods have won 22 or 25 majors? If his life had not taken the turn that it did with scandals and injuries. That element of what might have been is also part of an athlete's story sometimes."
2 min ago

Pro golfer on Tiger Woods accident: "I'm sick to my stomach"

From CNN's David Close

Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods walk together during the U.S. Open on September 17 in Mamaroneck, New York.
Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods walk together during the U.S. Open on September 17 in Mamaroneck, New York. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' friend Justin Thomas was emotional while describing his feelings following Woods’ car accident.

"I'm sick to my stomach. You know, it hurts to see one of your – now one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I'm sure they're struggling," he said.

Thomas, who is the world's No. 3 golfer, was speaking ahead of the Workday Championship at The Concession event in Bradenton, Florida.

7 min ago

Golf great Jack Nicklaus says he's "deeply concerned" about Woods

Jack Nicklaus talks to Tiger Woods during the Payne’s Valley Cup on September 22 in Ridgedale, Missouri.
Jack Nicklaus talks to Tiger Woods during the Payne’s Valley Cup on September 22 in Ridgedale, Missouri. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Golf great Jack Nicklaus wished Tiger Woods a "successful surgery" following his car accident today near Los Angeles.

He went on to say he and his wife were "deeply concerned" about Woods.

"We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery," Nicklaus said.

7 min ago

Nike: "Our thoughts and heart are with him and his family"

From CNN's Alison Kosik

Nike, one of Tiger Woods' sponsors who has stuck by him for nearly 25 years, said in a statement, “We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time.”  

Woods signed the first five-year endorsement deal with Nike in August 1996 worth $40 million.

In September 2000, Woods singed another contract with the company, this time worth an estimated $85 million, making it the richest endorsement contract in sports history at the time.

23 min ago

Tiger Woods was transported to the hospital in "serious condition"

KABC-TV via AP
Tiger Woods was transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire department tweeted details of the crash. It said, "one, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition."

Right now, Woods is in surgery following "multiple leg injuries," his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.

49 min ago

PGA Tour: "Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers"

The PGA Tour said in a statement it has been made aware of Tiger Woods' accident today.

"We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery," the statement reads. "On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

1 hr 13 min ago

Here's a look back at Tiger Woods' golf milestones 

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Golf legend Tiger Woods has left his mark on the sports world domestically and internationally. 

Here’s a look at some of the victories that have made him one of the most successful golfers in history:

10 min ago

If Woods suffered additional injuries, we could be looking at the end of his career, CNN reporter says

From CNN's Andy Scholes / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Tiger Woods was already struggling from previous injuries he sustained over the years before Tuesday's car crash in California.

CNN's sports reporter Andy Scholes said that if he suffered additional injuries in this crash, "we could be looking at the end of Tiger Woods' golf career. Here's just hoping he's okay."

"I interviewed him after he won the 2019 Masters, you know, it was one of the greatest comebacks in sports history if not the greatest, and after I interviewed him, you know, he struggled to get up out of that chair," Scholes said.

"Playing four rounds of competitive golf was very tough for Tiger Woods this late in his career," he added, saying, "He's in the ninth inning of his career at this point. 45 years old."

Scholes also noted that Woods had a history of taking painkillers following a number of surgeries that he had to undergo. In 2017 he was found by police pulled over on the side of the road asleep in his car because he had taken "a lot of painkillers."

CNN has not confirmed the cause of the crash.

Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and is currently in surgery, his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.

1 hr 18 min ago

Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is in surgery, his agent says

Tiger Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and is currently in surgery following a car accident in California, his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest on Tuesday.

Read Steinberg's full statement to Golf Digest:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvez.