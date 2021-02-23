Legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas told CNN's Jake Tapper today that Tiger Woods' off-the-course scandals and injury troubles "humbled" him as he tried to rebuild his career.

"He was humbled in a way that no one has experienced to that extent, playing it out on every newspaper, magazine and television broadcast you could think of. Then he was humbled athletically as well," Costas said.

Costas said that Woods' career comeback and victory at the 2019 Masters to win his fifth green jacket and 15th major tournament title was like a scene out of movie.

"If you were making the movie, that's how the movie would end, in that moment of comeback," he said.

In reflecting on Woods' career, Costas said he wonders how great Tiger might have been if not for the troubles he faced during his career.