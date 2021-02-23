US
Tiger Woods car crash

Coronavirus pandemic

Tiger Woods injured in car crash

By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:10 p.m. ET, February 23, 2021
1 min ago

Tiger Woods was transported to the hospital in "serious condition"

KABC-TV via AP
Tiger Woods was transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire department tweeted details of the crash. It said, "one, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition."

Right now, Woods is in surgery following "multiple leg injuries," his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.

Read the tweet:

27 min ago

PGA Tour: "Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers"

The PGA Tour said in a statement it has been made aware of Tiger Woods' accident today.

"We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery," the statement reads. "On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

Read the PGA's tweet:

51 min ago

Here's a look back at Tiger Woods' golf milestones 

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Golf legend Tiger Woods has left his mark on the sports world domestically and internationally. 

Here’s a look at some of the victories that have made him one of the most successful golfers in history:

Read more about Woods here.

35 min ago

If Woods suffered additional injuries, we could be looking at the end of his career, CNN reporter says

From CNN's Andy Scholes / Written by CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Tiger Woods was already struggling from previous injuries he sustained over the years before Tuesday's car crash in California.

CNN's sports reporter Andy Scholes said that if he suffered additional injuries in this crash, "we could be looking at the end of Tiger Woods' gold career. Here's just hoping he's okay."

"I interviewed him after he won the 2019 Masters, you know, it was one of the greatest comebacks in sports history if not the greatest, and after I interviewed him, you know, he struggled to get up out of that chair," Scholes said.

"Playing four rounds of competitive golf was very tough for Tiger Woods this late in his career," he added, saying, "He's in the ninth inning of his career at this point. 45 years old."

Scholes also noted that Woods had a history of taking painkillers following a number of surgeries that he had to undergo. In 2017 he was found by police pulled over on the side of the road asleep in his car because he had taken "a lot of painkillers."

CNN has not confirmed the cause of the crash.

Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and is currently in surgery, his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.

56 min ago

Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and is in surgery, his agent says

Tiger Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and is currently in surgery following a car accident in California, his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest on Tuesday.

Read Steinberg's full statement to Golf Digest:

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvez.

1 hr 6 min ago

Woods just had back surgery last month

Tiger Woods golfing season was already on pause following a back operation he had just last month – the fifth back operation of his career.

A statement on his social media channels on Jan. 19 said the 45-year-old had experienced "discomfort" whilst playing at the PNC Championship in December and had had a successful "procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve."

Just two days ago, on Sunday, Woods told CBS he was hopeful that he could be fit enough for the start of the Masters at Augusta National on April 8, but also said he could not guarantee his involvement.

"God, I hope so. I got to get there first," he said on Sunday. "This is the only back I got, so I don't know how much more wiggle room is left there."

Before his January procedure, the 15-time major champion last had back surgery – a spinal fusion – in 2017 and made his return almost a year later.

He went on to launch one of the most remarkable comebacks in the history of the game by winning the Masters in 2019.

1 hr 7 min ago

Woods taken to hospital with moderate to critical injuries

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

A car sits on its side at the believed car accident scene involving Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23.
A car sits on its side at the believed car accident scene involving Tiger Woods in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on February 23. KABC

Tiger Woods suffered moderate to critical injuries after being pulled from his car in following a rollover crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Henry Narvez.

Woods was taken to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Fire crews were dispatched to the crash at 7:22 a.m. local time.

Narvez added that one car stopped after the crash and was rear-ended. They were not involved in the initial rollover crash.

CNN has reached out to Harbor UCLA for comment.

4 min ago

Tiger Woods injured in car accident, authorities say

From CNN's Stella Chan

Tiger Woods was injured in a “single vehicle roll-over” traffic collision and was extricated via the “jaws of life,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Tuesday. 

Woods’ vehicle rolled over this morning on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The sheriff's department said his vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed. 

Woods was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

