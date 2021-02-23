Here's what we know about Tiger Woods' car crash

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez. Source: KCAL; KCBS

Carlos Gonzalez, the Los Angeles sheriff's deputy who first arrived at the scene of Tiger Woods' crash, said Woods was not able to stand on his own, but he was "lucid and calm."

Gonzalez said Woods was in the driver's seat. Because of his condition, Gonzalez said he determined that it would be safer to wait for the fire department to arrive instead of trying to remove Woods from the car himself.

"I asked what his name was, he told me his name was Tiger. And at that moment I immediately recognized him. I asked him if he knew where he was, what time of day, to make sure he was oriented. He seemed as though he was lucid and calm," Gonzalez said.

He said that he saw that Woods was hurt, but he wasn't surprised by his behavior.

"He didn't seem concerned about his injuries at the time, which is not uncommon in traffic collisions. Many times people tend to be in shock. It's a traumatic experience. It's not uncommon for people to be focused on unimportant things or even if they are in pain, they may not feel it until much later," Gonzalez said.

