Here's what we know about Tiger Woods' car crash

Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both his legs after a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning near Los Angeles.
Woods was conscious when deputies arrived on the scene in Rancho Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Our live coverage has ended, but here's what we know about the crash:
- The crash: Woods’ 2021 Genesis was going downhill on a winding road and crossed the median before crashing into curb and overturning into brush. Neighbors called 911 about the crash at 7:12 a.m. local time. "We have to assume they made that call almost immediately, as soon as it happened, because the neighbors are sitting right within 50 feet of the location," Villanueva said.
- Woods' injuries: Woods’ injuries were not life-threatening. “He was able to communicate, and he was conscious,” the sheriff said. Both legs were injured, according to L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first responder at the scene, said Woods “was not able to stand on his own power.”
- The investigation: The airbags in the vehicle deployed, and Woods was wearing a seat belt. The sheriff said this likely saved his life. It appears that Woods' vehicle was "going at a relatively greater speed than normal," Villanueva said, adding that there were "no skid marks, no braking." The sheriff said there were no signs of impairment, but tests are being conducted.