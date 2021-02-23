How the sports world is reacting to Tiger Woods' crash 

As news of Tiger Woods' crash and condition continues to develop, current and former athletes have turned to Twitter to express their support for the golf legend.
Here's a look at how some have responded so far:
By Melissa Macaya, Veronica Rocha, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN
From CNN's Paul Vercammen
A Los Angeles law enforcement source tells CNN Tiger Wood has "non-life-threatening injuries" but has suffered from "compound fractures in his legs."
Further, the source says no field sobriety test was administered due to the seriousness of the injuries.
From CNN’s Andy Rose
Tiger Woods’ vehicle crossed the center of the roadway before crashing Tuesday morning, an official with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s kind of a downhill grade, and there are some winding turns, as well,” Capt. James Powers said. “It crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road, and it overturned into some shrubs.”
He said he believes a person who lives near the scene reported the accident to deputies.
“It took them about six minutes to arrive on scene, and they found a vehicle that had been overturned,” Powers said, “and it was off into some brush.”
Powers told Fox that the cause of the accident is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. “That road is kind of a steep climb, and he was coming downhill. Speeds can increase just by the momentum of a vehicle,” he said.
From CNN's Rob Hodgetts
Fred Ridley, chairman of the well-known Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, said that the "news of his accident is upsetting to all of us" and that "we pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time."
Ridley also said in the tweet that Woods is part of the "Augusta National family."
Some background: Woods has won the tournament five times throughout his career, most recently in 2019 – some calling it one of the greatest comebacks in sports. It was his first major title in 11 years and first Masters win since 2005.
Only fellow American, Jack Nicklaus, has won more Masters, with six. Woods also joins Nicklaus as the only player to have won the Masters in three different decades after he clinched his first as a 21-year-old in 1997.
Read the tweet:
Legendary sports broadcaster Bob Costas told CNN's Jake Tapper today that Tiger Woods' off-the-course scandals and injury troubles "humbled" him as he tried to rebuild his career.
"He was humbled in a way that no one has experienced to that extent, playing it out on every newspaper, magazine and television broadcast you could think of. Then he was humbled athletically as well," Costas said.
Costas said that Woods' career comeback and victory at the 2019 Masters to win his fifth green jacket and 15th major tournament title was like a scene out of movie.
"If you were making the movie, that's how the movie would end, in that moment of comeback," he said.
In reflecting on Woods' career, Costas said he wonders how great Tiger might have been if not for the troubles he faced during his career.
"Could Tiger Woods have won 22 or 25 majors? If his life had not taken the turn that it did with scandals and injuries. That element of what might have been is also part of an athlete's story sometimes."
From CNN's David Close
Tiger Woods' friend Justin Thomas was emotional while describing his feelings following Woods’ car accident.
"I'm sick to my stomach. You know, it hurts to see one of your – now one of my closest friends get in an accident. Man, I just hope he's all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I'm sure they're struggling," he said.
Thomas, who is the world's No. 3 golfer, was speaking ahead of the Workday Championship at The Concession event in Bradenton, Florida.
Watch the moment:
Golf great Jack Nicklaus wished Tiger Woods a "successful surgery" following his car accident today near Los Angeles.
He went on to say he and his wife were "deeply concerned" about Woods.
"We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery," Nicklaus said.
Read his tweet:
From CNN's Alison Kosik
Nike, one of Tiger Woods' sponsors who has stuck by him for nearly 25 years, said in a statement, “We are following the news around Tiger and our thoughts and heart are with him and his family at this time.”
Woods signed the first five-year endorsement deal with Nike in August 1996 worth $40 million.
In September 2000, Woods singed another contract with the company, this time worth an estimated $85 million, making it the richest endorsement contract in sports history at the time.
Tiger Woods was transported to the hospital in serious condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The fire department tweeted details of the crash. It said, "one, adult male was assisted out of the vehicle & transported to a local area hospital in serious condition."
Right now, Woods is in surgery following "multiple leg injuries," his agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest.
Read the tweet: