America travels for Thanksgiving

By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Published 8:08 AM ET, Wed November 24, 2021
Thanksgiving travel will look more like 2019 than 2020 this year

From CNN's Marnie Hunter and Pete Muntean

Traveling for Thanksgiving this year is going to look way more like 2019 than our first pandemic holiday season: crowded.

On Friday, the Transportation Security Administration screened more air travelers in a single day than on any day since the start of the pandemic.

"JUST IN: @TSA officers screened 2,242,956 people at airport security checkpoints nationwide yesterday, Friday, Nov. 19. It's the highest checkpoint volume since passenger volume tanked in early 2020 as a result of the pandemic," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted Saturday. "The Thanksgiving travel period has begun! #MaskUp"

US travel organization AAA predicts Thanksgiving travel overall will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million Americans expected to travel for the holiday — a 13% increase from last year.

That brings the total travel volume to just 5% below AAA's 2019 figure. And air travel is expected to be up 80% from last year, bringing it to just 9% below 2019. About 4.2 million travelers are expected to fly this year.