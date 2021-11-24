Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving across the country as United States sees Covid-19 cases rising in more than half the states. Two-in-three people say they will celebrate with friends or family outside their immediate households, and about half of those say their gatherings may include unvaccinated people, according to an Axios/Ipsos poll.

So how can hosts be careful with guests traveling from around the country and gathering at the table?

"Have the conversation, ask the question. Don't do it in a confrontational or hostile way, but simply inquire," says Dr. David Kimberlin of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "If they're not vaccinated, perhaps use that for an opportunity to say, 'look, I love you ... I really would appreciate it if you got vaccinated. It's something I want for you just as it's something I want for my own family as well.'"

In most situations, it's OK to come together for the holiday in a careful manner, he adds. "It's been a long time. And we need to celebrate and be thankful for where we are with the pandemic."

Here's what Kimberlin recommends: