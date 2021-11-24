US
Arbery killing trial deliberations

America travels for Thanksgiving

What we're thankful for

By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 12:48 p.m. ET, November 24, 2021
1 min ago

Here's how Thanksgiving hosts can be careful with guests traveling from around the US as Covid-19 cases rise

Americans are traveling for Thanksgiving across the country as United States sees Covid-19 cases rising in more than half the states. Two-in-three people say they will celebrate with friends or family outside their immediate households, and about half of those say their gatherings may include unvaccinated people, according to an Axios/Ipsos poll.

So how can hosts be careful with guests traveling from around the country and gathering at the table?

"Have the conversation, ask the question. Don't do it in a confrontational or hostile way, but simply inquire," says Dr. David Kimberlin of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. "If they're not vaccinated, perhaps use that for an opportunity to say, 'look, I love you ... I really would appreciate it if you got vaccinated. It's something I want for you just as it's something I want for my own family as well.'"

In most situations, it's OK to come together for the holiday in a careful manner, he adds. "It's been a long time. And we need to celebrate and be thankful for where we are with the pandemic."

Here's what Kimberlin recommends:

If all household members and guests are vaccinated and your locality does not have high transmission rate, "you can gather inside without masks and be very confident that everyone will be safe," he said.
However, if you're in a high-transmission area and members of your household are not vaccinated, it's a risky situation.
"In that kind of a scenario, you may want — out of an abundance of caution — to have people be tested before they come into the house. And make sure that, in fact, they are negative using the rapid tests that are pretty widely available."
45 min ago

Colorado officials urge travelers to be careful in mountain snow

An airport in Colorado is reporting a delay on arrivals because of a low cloud ceiling as millions of people are expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, the FAA said.

Here's a look at where things stand as of 12 p.m. ET:

  • Arrivals to Aspen/Pitkin County Airport in Colorado are delayed an average of 30 minutes.
  • Departures from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport are delayed an average of 15 minutes.
  • Departures from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey are delayed an average of 30 minutes.

The regional National Weather Service in Grand Junction, Colorado, which covers the Aspen area, said it expects those clouds to decrease. It said in a tweet that a few snow showers are expected to linger over the mountains today.

The National Weather Service in Boulder, Colorado, already saw some of that snow this morning. It tweeted photos of road conditions, urging people to be careful if they are driving in the mountains.

See the tweet:

You can check the status of your flight with FlightAware here.

53 min ago

Looking for traffic details or cooking tips? We've got you covered on all things Thanksgiving

Travelers carry luggage as they arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 23, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. 
Travelers carry luggage as they arrive at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 23, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Stuck in the passenger's seat on a road trip or at an airport? Looking for some tips on cooking a turkey? Need something to pass the time?

CNN has got you covered. We got all the Thanksgiving-related content you need to get through the holiday.

1 hr 45 min ago

These 3 airports are reporting departure delays

As people start traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, some airports are reporting delays Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 11 a.m. ET, here is where things stand:

  • Departures from Chicago O'Hare International are delayed an average of 15 minutes.
  • Departures from Philadelphia International are delayed an average of 15 minutes.
  • Departures from Teterboro in New Jersey are delayed an average of 45 minutes.

Experts say you should arrive at the airport early to give yourself plenty of time to get through longer TSA lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, US travel organization AAA suggests 2 hours ahead of departure time and 3 hours for international.

You can check the status of your flight with FlightAware here.

1 hr 44 min ago

Biden encourages Americans to give thanks as many travel for Thanksgiving gatherings

From CNN's Betsy Klein

U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the West Wing from Marine One on the South Lawn off the White House on November 21, 2021 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden walks to the West Wing from Marine One on the South Lawn off the White House on November 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

President Biden issued a presidential proclamation today ahead of Thanksgiving Day tomorrow and acknowledged that for some Americans, it "will be the first time gathering with loved ones in person since the start of the pandemic."

“I encourage the people of the United States of America to join together and give thanks for the friends, neighbors, family members, and strangers who have supported each other over the past year in a reflection of goodwill and unity,” Biden said.

He gave thanks for farm workers and frontline workers, for educators, for parents, for health care professionals, for researchers and scientists and for US troops.

“For the First Lady and me, Thanksgiving has always been a cherished time to enjoy annual traditions that have evolved into sacred rituals with our children and grandchildren: throwing the football, preparing family recipes, lighting candles, and setting the table. For many Americans, this Thanksgiving will be the first time gathering with loved ones in person since the start of the pandemic — a time of full tables and full hearts,” Biden said.

He continued, “As we celebrate, we will also be thinking of the many families feeling the pain of an empty chair at the Thanksgiving table. You are not alone, and our Nation stands with you.”

1 hr 41 min ago

Travelers expected to head to beaches and big cities this Thanksgiving, AAA says

From CNN's Elise Hamond

The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 24, 2021. 
The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey on November 24, 2021.  (Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images)

As the United States starts to open up and relax Covid-19 restrictions, people are heading to beaches and big cities for the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA booking data shows big cities and tropical destinations are topping travelers’ list both domestically and abroad.

Here is a look at the top destinations in the US:

  • New York, New York
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Dallas, Texas
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Anaheim, California
  • Orlando, Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  • Honolulu and Kahului, Maui, Hawaii

International bookings show the same trend, according to AAA.

Travelers are expected to set off to places like Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Aruba, Aruba; Los Cabos, Mexico and Nassau, Bahamas.

2 hr 49 min ago

These are the best and worst times to drive this Thanksgiving

From CNN's Elise Hammond

Traffic travels northbound along I-95 on November 23, 2021 in Lorton, Virginia. 
Traffic travels northbound along I-95 on November 23, 2021 in Lorton, Virginia.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

More people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday this year, according to US travel organization AAA, which means millions of people will be on the roads.

But, experts say the best way to avoid a traffic jam is to be proactive about your travel plans. If you are traveling on Wednesday, the best time to get on the road is after 9 p.m. and the worst time is between noon and 8 p.m., according to INRIX, in collaboration with AAA.

If you are traveling on Thanksgiving, experts say get an early start. The best times to travel on Thursday and Friday is before 11 a.m. with the worst times being in the afternoon.

If you are driving, make sure to check your car before your trip. AAA said it expects to respond to more than 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

If your vehicle has been sitting idle, experts recommend getting an inspection to check key components like the battery, fuel system, tires, breaks and fluid levels. These are the parts of your vehicle that can deteriorate if they sit for too long without proper care, AAA said.

3 hr 2 min ago

Thanksgiving gas prices are the highest since 2012

From CNN’s Matt Egan

A customer pumps gas into her vehicle at a gas station on November 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
A customer pumps gas into her vehicle at a gas station on November 22, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Drivers hitting the road this Thanksgiving will be greeted by the highest prices at the pump in nearly a decade. 

The average prices consumers paid for regular gasoline stood at $3.40 a gallon on Monday, according to a new report from the government. That’s the highest price on the Monday before Thanksgiving since 2012, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. 

This year’s pre-Thanksgiving gas price is 62% above the same point last year, although far fewer Americans were traveling then because of Covid concerns. More than 48 million people are expected to travel by road for Thanksgiving this year, 8% higher than a year ago, according to AAA

Still, gas prices are 32% higher than at the same point in 2019, before the eruption of the pandemic. 

Gas prices spiked in October by $1.13 a gallon, the biggest year-over-year increase since the EIA started collecting these numbers in 1990. 

All of this explains why President Biden launched an international intervention into energy markets on Tuesday. Biden pledged to release 50 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the largest such release in US history, and other nations including China, Japan and India committed to releasing reserves as well. 

Rumors of the SPR release have already helped to cool off gas prices, which have leveled out over the past week or so. However, analysts are skeptical the intervention will live up to the hype by dramatically lowering gas prices. Even Biden conceded it won’t solve the problem of high gas prices overnight.  

Drivers on the West Coast face the highest gas prices, averaging about $4.19 a gallon, according to the EIA. The cheapest retail prices are found along the Gulf Coast, where the average stands just above $3 a gallon. 

3 hr 28 min ago

If you're traveling with someone who's not vaccinated, here are some Covid-19 health considerations

From CNN's Marnie Hunter and Pete Muntean

Travelers walk through the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. 
Travelers walk through the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.  (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

While millions of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19, the pandemic isn't over. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated.

For those traveling with unvaccinated people, the agency suggests safer options such as road trips with few stops and direct flights.

Traveling with children who are unvaccinated will be a consideration for many families.

"This risk is not so much the travel itself but what you do at the destination," said Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst, emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Trips involving visits to crowded indoor attractions and restaurants are higher risk.

"Travel itself can be made very safe, especially if the younger children are able to mask. If they're unable to mask, that is a major barrier," said Wen, who is also author of a new book, "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

If she were traveling only with her 4-year-old son, who is used to masking at preschool, Wen said she would feel very comfortable taking him on a short flight. However, she would not travel on a plane or train with her daughter who is 1 1/2, because she can't consistently mask.

People should be wearing a high-quality mask — N95, KN95 or KF94 — anytime they're in crowded indoor settings with people of unknown vaccination status, she said.