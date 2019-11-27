Historic storm could affect Thanksgiving travel
The Minneapolis airport is open, but there are delays
Despite winter weather, the Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport is “open and operating” this morning, the airport said in a tweet.
The average delay at the airport is 64 mins, according to the FAA.
Between 6 and 10 inches of snow have fallen around the city.
How strong winds could ground the Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloons
It's looking more likely the balloons will fly in tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But it is going to come down to a game-time decision.
There is still a chance the wind gusts may be too strong. A few forecast models put the wind gusts just over the threshold (34 mph) around 9am — the start of the parade.
The balloons cannot be flown when sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph, according to city regulations.
Wind speeds on Thanksgiving day are expected to peak in the morning with sustained speeds of 20 to 23 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.
Here's the forecast for Thanksgiving morning in NYC:
The morning of Thanksgiving, Macy's will work with the New York Police Department to determine whether the balloons will fly, according to company spokesman Orlando Veras.
If the wind speeds increase during the parade, Veras said officials have the ability to quickly lower the balloons and remove them from the lineup.
The balloons have only been grounded once before: The only time in history the balloons were grounded was in 1971 when there was "extreme wind," Veras said.
But officials are not trying to have a repeat of 1997, when the Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people after intense winds forced it astray.
California shuts down Interstate 5 because of vehicle spinoffs
Both directions of Interstate 5 in California are closed between Yreka and Redding. So many vehicles have spun out in blizzard conditions, traffic can't move through.
Not even plows can get through, officials report.
What you need to know about the dual storms threatening the US today
There are currently two storms bringing a variety of dangerous weather nearly coast-to-coast.
The first storm is brining snow to the Midwest now, and will track toward the Northeast later Here's what you need:
- The warnings: Winter storm warnings stretch from Iowa to Michigan. High wind warnings and wind advisories cover much of the Midwest into the Northeast
- Possible airport issues: Winds could gust up to 50 mph in Chicago, which will likely cause long delays at O’Hare Airport, a major hub,
- Power is out: Tens of thousands are already without power in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Michigan.
- Heading northwestward: The storm will track towards the Northeast with rain and delays likely in the Northeast hubs later today. Winds in New York City tomorrow could ground the famous Macy’s Parade balloons.
Storm No. 2 is the “bomb cyclone” that is hammering the West Coast with rain along the coast and valleys and heavy snow in the mountains. Here's the latest:
- The warnings and watches: Winter storm watches, warnings and advisories touch the part of every state in the West from Arizona north to Montana.
- Snowfall: Snowfall in the Sierra will be measured in feet, and travel over passes will be nearly impossible. Snow levels will drop and heavy snow is expected in the mountains outside L.A., where up to a foot or two is forecast
- And rain: Heavy rain is expected in the Southwest and over 16 million are under flash flood watches, including San Diego, Phoenix, and Tucson.
It's the morning before Thanksgiving, and there are already airport delays
Minneapolis has already seen 8 inches of snow, causing the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a ground delay this morning for the Minneapolis International airport.
A ground delay means that any flights bound for Minneapolis won't be able to fly until the stop is lifted. Traffic has resumed to the airport but is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 4 minutes according to the FAA.
More air travel delays are expected as this storm system continues to move east through the day.
Get the latest airport delays and forecast here.
Record-setting air travel is expected this Thanksgiving
A record 31.6 million passengers will travel on US airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a forecast by Airlines For America, an US airline trade organization.
That's up 3.7% from last year.
Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the US airline industry, with 3.1 million passengers expected that day, according to the organization's estimates.
The second-busiest day of the holiday period will be Wednesday, November 27, with 2.98 million people flying the day before Thanksgiving.
So, what's the best day to fly? It's Thanksgiving Day, with just 1.79 million people flying on the actual holiday.
The forecast translates to an average of 2.63 million passengers per day — up 93,000 passengers per day from a year ago.
What you need to know about the coast-to-coast storms threatening Thanksgiving travel
Millions of Thanksgiving travelers in the US will get walloped by several storms this week.
Here's what we know about the storms:
- The West Coast: Southwest Oregon could face wind gusts up to 70 to 80 mph. To put that in perspective, a storm becomes a hurricane when sustained winds reach 74 mph. Parts of California can expect a soggy Thanksgiving week, with 11 million people under flash flood watches.
- The Rockies and Plains: A winter storm pounding the Rockies with blizzard conditions will head to the Plains and Upper Midwest by the end of this week. Many drivers across the state have been dealing with black ice, blowing snow and reduced visibility. Pre-winter weather has dumped 32 inches of snow on Boulder, Colorado. But it could get another 10 to 12 inches this week, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.
- The Eastern US: Travel will get off to a slow start today through the Deep South and into the Ohio River Valley. Rain and low visibility will be the main hindrance, and both will push east Wednesday afternoon. From Atlanta to New York, storms could interrupt air travel on Thanksgiving eve. In the Northeast, travel delays are expected, as rain and strong wind linger from midday through the evening.