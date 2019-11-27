Pikachu and Snow Pikachu fly over 6th Avenue during the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 22, 2018. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

It's looking more likely the balloons will fly in tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But it is going to come down to a game-time decision.

There is still a chance the wind gusts may be too strong. A few forecast models put the wind gusts just over the threshold (34 mph) around 9am — the start of the parade.

The balloons cannot be flown when sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph, according to city regulations.

Wind speeds on Thanksgiving day are expected to peak in the morning with sustained speeds of 20 to 23 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.

Here's the forecast for Thanksgiving morning in NYC:

The morning of Thanksgiving, Macy's will work with the New York Police Department to determine whether the balloons will fly, according to company spokesman Orlando Veras.

If the wind speeds increase during the parade, Veras said officials have the ability to quickly lower the balloons and remove them from the lineup.

The balloons have only been grounded once before: The only time in history the balloons were grounded was in 1971 when there was "extreme wind," Veras said.

But officials are not trying to have a repeat of 1997, when the Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people after intense winds forced it astray.