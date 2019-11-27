A record 31.6 million passengers will travel on US airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a forecast by Airlines For America, an US airline trade organization.

That's up 3.7% from last year.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the US airline industry, with 3.1 million passengers expected that day, according to the organization's estimates.

The second-busiest day of the holiday period will be Wednesday, November 27, with 2.98 million people flying the day before Thanksgiving.

So, what's the best day to fly? It's Thanksgiving Day, with just 1.79 million people flying on the actual holiday.

The forecast translates to an average of 2.63 million passengers per day — up 93,000 passengers per day from a year ago.