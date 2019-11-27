Historic storm could affect Thanksgiving travel
Record-setting air travel is expected this Thanksgiving
A record 31.6 million passengers will travel on US airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a forecast by Airlines For America, an US airline trade organization.
That's up 3.7% from last year.
Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day ever for the US airline industry, with 3.1 million passengers expected that day, according to the organization's estimates.
The second-busiest day of the holiday period will be Wednesday, November 27, with 2.98 million people flying the day before Thanksgiving.
So, what's the best day to fly? It's Thanksgiving Day, with just 1.79 million people flying on the actual holiday.
The forecast translates to an average of 2.63 million passengers per day — up 93,000 passengers per day from a year ago.
What you need to know about the coast-to-coast storms threatening Thanksgiving travel
Millions of Thanksgiving travelers in the US will get walloped by several storms this week.
Here's what we know about the storms:
- The West Coast: Southwest Oregon could face wind gusts up to 70 to 80 mph. To put that in perspective, a storm becomes a hurricane when sustained winds reach 74 mph. Parts of California can expect a soggy Thanksgiving week, with 11 million people under flash flood watches.
- The Rockies and Plains: A winter storm pounding the Rockies with blizzard conditions will head to the Plains and Upper Midwest by the end of this week. Many drivers across the state have been dealing with black ice, blowing snow and reduced visibility. Pre-winter weather has dumped 32 inches of snow on Boulder, Colorado. But it could get another 10 to 12 inches this week, CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.
- The Eastern US: Travel will get off to a slow start today through the Deep South and into the Ohio River Valley. Rain and low visibility will be the main hindrance, and both will push east Wednesday afternoon. From Atlanta to New York, storms could interrupt air travel on Thanksgiving eve. In the Northeast, travel delays are expected, as rain and strong wind linger from midday through the evening.