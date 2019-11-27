Snow continues to fall after a blizzard struck overnight on November 27, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

ConEdison is warning customers in New York about high winds forecasted for the area.

“The forecasted wind gusts, which may reach 55 mph, can cause trees and limbs to fall into power lines,” a statement from the utilities company says.

The statement continues: “Con Edison crews are preparing to respond to any electric service problems caused by rain and strong gusting winds forecast to hit the region tonight and into Thanksgiving Day."

The power company is urging customers to stay away from downed wires. “Do not try to touch or move them," they say. "Call Con Edison and/or your local police department if you see downed wires.”