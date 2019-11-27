Historic storm could affect Thanksgiving travel
6 tips to make your Thanksgiving drive as stress-free as possible
AAA says that 49.3 million Americans are going to pack into their vehicles this Thanksgiving and hit the road. Depending on where they're driving in the country, severe weather could hamper efforts to go home for the holiday.
Before you hit the road, here are some tips:
- Check the weather and for road closures. With wide swaths of the country will be under threat from snow to strong winds, even thunderstorms. Check what you're about to drive through and for possible road closures on your route. That will help prepare you for when to drive, where to drive and what you're about to drive into.
- Check your equipment. Make sure your windshield wipers work, that your oil doesn't need to be changed and your tires aren't losing their grip. If you're in a snowy area, bring a windshield scraper and shovel to dig yourself out of trouble.
- Fill your gas tank. We know it's only an hour to Grandma's house but there's no reason to depart with your tank half full.
- Bring extra supplies. Bring extra water and snacks in case you're stuck in traffic or your car battery conks out and you need to wait for help.
- Bring chargers, flares and a flashlight. If you do need assistance, a fully charged cell phone, backup cell phone battery, flares and a flashlight can help light the way.
- Stay warm. If your car won't run, neither will the heat. Pack warm coats and blankets to keep warm if you're stuck on the side of the road.
Watch more:
New York power company gets ready for high winds on Thanksgiving
ConEdison is warning customers in New York about high winds forecasted for the area.
“The forecasted wind gusts, which may reach 55 mph, can cause trees and limbs to fall into power lines,” a statement from the utilities company says.
The statement continues: “Con Edison crews are preparing to respond to any electric service problems caused by rain and strong gusting winds forecast to hit the region tonight and into Thanksgiving Day."
The power company is urging customers to stay away from downed wires. “Do not try to touch or move them," they say. "Call Con Edison and/or your local police department if you see downed wires.”
Which airports will likely have delays today, according to flight officials
Due to low clouds, air traffic arriving in San Francisco International Airport is already starting to see delays. Arriving flights are likely to be delayed an average of 39 minutes, says the Federal Aviation Administration.
Meanwhile, there are delays mounting in Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Newark because of wind and the volume of planes arriving.
And delays over an hour continue for those traveling to Minneapolis due to snow.
And more delays are planned for today, according to the FAA. They are....
- Newark is expected to begin ground delays after 2 p.m. ET because of wind and low visibility.
- It is probable that Las Vegas will see ground stop and ground delays after 3 p.m. ET due to wind and low clouds.
- After 5 p.m. ET, it is possible for Boston to see ground stop and ground delay's due to rain and low clouds.
- .It is possible for Seattle to see ground delays due to wind after 1 p.m. ET.
Other delays likely to be issued today include...
- New York City
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
At least 35 flights canceled at the Minneapolis airport
The Minnesota's Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport is reporting 35 cancellations and 100 delays on Wednesday morning, following overnight snowfall.
“We are in pretty good shape. We were fortunate that most of the snow fell during the overnight hours when few flights are scheduled," Patrick Hogan, director of corporate communications at the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said.
By early this morning, all three major runways were open.
“We do have to take a runway out of service every now and then to clear it of still falling and blowing snow, but we aren’t expecting major cancellations today,” Hogan told CNN.
If you're getting on a plane today, here are some travel tips
Flying can be a stressful travel experience by itself. Holiday air travel, compounded with bad weather, can make it just about unbearable.
Here's some tips to keep in mind before you head to the airport.
- Check your flight status: Even if it's sunny at home, your aircraft could be coming from a city that is experiencing bad weather. Make sure to sign up for flight status alerts and download your mobile boarding pass before you get to the airport.
- Load up on apps: Most airlines, many airports and the TSA all have apps you can use to check on flying conditions, aircraft status and even food for sale.
- Get to the airport early: Sometimes getting to the airport is worse than the flight, especially in bad weather. If you clear the lines to check your bags and clear security early, there's more time to read or play with electronics, do yoga or talk to your traveling companions.
- Pack your jellies: Eggnog, maple syrup, preserves and jellies need to go into checked bags.
- Stay chill: No amount of yelling at gate agents or flight attendants gets you from Point A to Point B any faster. In fact, being kind to airport and airline employees creates good will and might get you a better seat. (It sure helps with karma.)
575 flights in the US have been delayed so far
575 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed this morning, according to Flight Aware, a digital aviation company that tracks flight changes.
Strong winds and heavy snow are expected to complicate Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans. A record high of 31.6 million passengers will travel on US airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a forecast by Airlines For America, a US airline trade organization.
96 flights in the United States have been cancelled entirely today.
See a map of the flight delays below:
Today could be the 2nd busiest day of flying in 2019
About 31.6 million passengers are expected to travel this Thanksgiving by plane, according to an Airlines for America forecast. Many across the country will be doing it as two storms, including a bomb cyclone, bear down on a large part of the US.
Today will be the second busiest day of flying for the year, with about 2.98 million people in transit.
But even more people — 3.1 million — will fly this Sunday. That's expected to be the busiest day of flying ever in the US.
5 other storms that interfered with Thanksgiving travel
An estimated 20 million people may face brutal weather as they travel this Thanksgiving, but they won't be alone.
Here are five notable storms, starting with the Great Appalachian Storm in 1950 through the Thanksgiving Day storm that hit New York just 5 years ago.
November 24-25, 1950: The Great Appalachian Storm
During Thanksgiving weekend in 1950, a storm rolled into the Appalachian Mountains bringing piles of snow with it. Coburn Creek, West Virginia got 62 inches of snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The storm is considered one of the worst wind events ever recorded: Winds gusted up to 160 mph on Mount Washington, New Hampshire, and 160 people died in the storm by the time it was over.
November 24-25, 1971: Thanksgiving Snowstorm
Albany, New York took a major punch on Thanksgiving 1971. The area accumulated 22.5 inches of snow — the greatest November snowfall on record. Up to 30 inches of snow was reported in the Catskills and across the Upper Hudson Valley, according to the NWS.
November 26-27, 1983, The Great Thanksgiving Weekend Blizzard
This infamous snowstorm covered Denver in more than 20 inches of snow in just 37 hours, according to the NWS. Wind speeds reached up to 36 mph and temperatures fell into the teens and low 20's across the area.
November 23, 1989: Thanksgiving Day Storm
This white Thanksgiving storm dropped nine inches of snow over Long Island, New York and up to 14 inches in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It started in the Carolinas and then blanketed the Mid-Atlantic Coast and New England in heavy snow, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
November 26-27, 2014: Thanksgiving Day Storm
A nor'easter was the culprit of this Thanksgiving storm in 2014. In Albany, New York, 10.4 inches of snow fell making it one of the greatest November snowstorms on record for that area, according to the NWS.
Parts of California's Sierra Nevada mountains will get more than a foot of snow
The National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, says parts of the state's Sierra Nevada mountain range could see up to 18 inches of snow through Thanksgiving.
The snow and potential blizzard conditions could make travel across the state dangerous. CALFIRE says Interstate 80, around Donner Pass, California, has already seen a number of accidents.