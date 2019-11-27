Which airports will likely have delays today, according to flight officials

Travelers arrive at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Due to low clouds, air traffic arriving in San Francisco International Airport is already starting to see delays. Arriving flights are likely to be delayed an average of 39 minutes, says the Federal Aviation Administration.

Meanwhile, there are delays mounting in Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Newark because of wind and the volume of planes arriving.

And delays over an hour continue for those traveling to Minneapolis due to snow.

And more delays are planned for today, according to the FAA. They are....

Newark is expected to begin ground delays after 2 p.m. ET because of wind and low visibility.

is expected to begin ground delays after 2 p.m. ET because of wind and low visibility. It is probable that Las Vegas will see ground stop and ground delays after 3 p.m. ET due to wind and low clouds.

will see ground stop and ground delays after 3 p.m. ET due to wind and low clouds. After 5 p.m. ET, it is possible for Boston to see ground stop and ground delay's due to rain and low clouds.

to see ground stop and ground delay's due to rain and low clouds. .It is possible for Seattle to see ground delays due to wind after 1 p.m. ET.

Other delays likely to be issued today include...