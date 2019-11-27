Historic storm could affect Thanksgiving travel
Which airports will likely have delays today, according to flight officials
Due to low clouds, air traffic arriving in San Francisco International Airport is already starting to see delays. Arriving flights are likely to be delayed an average of 39 minutes, says the Federal Aviation Administration.
Meanwhile, there are delays mounting in Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Newark because of wind and the volume of planes arriving.
And delays over an hour continue for those traveling to Minneapolis due to snow.
And more delays are planned for today, according to the FAA. They are....
- Newark is expected to begin ground delays after 2 p.m. ET because of wind and low visibility.
- It is probable that Las Vegas will see ground stop and ground delays after 3 p.m. ET due to wind and low clouds.
- After 5 p.m. ET, it is possible for Boston to see ground stop and ground delay's due to rain and low clouds.
- .It is possible for Seattle to see ground delays due to wind after 1 p.m. ET.
Other delays likely to be issued today include...
- New York City
- Atlanta
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
At least 35 flights canceled at the Minneapolis airport
The Minnesota's Minneapolis–St. Paul Airport is reporting 35 cancellations and 100 delays on Wednesday morning, following overnight snowfall.
“We are in pretty good shape. We were fortunate that most of the snow fell during the overnight hours when few flights are scheduled," Patrick Hogan, director of corporate communications at the Metropolitan Airports Commission, said.
By early this morning, all three major runways were open.
“We do have to take a runway out of service every now and then to clear it of still falling and blowing snow, but we aren’t expecting major cancellations today,” Hogan told CNN.
If you're getting on a plane today, here are some travel tips
Flying can be a stressful travel experience by itself. Holiday air travel, compounded with bad weather, can make it just about unbearable.
Here's some tips to keep in mind before you head to the airport.
- Check your flight status: Even if it's sunny at home, your aircraft could be coming from a city that is experiencing bad weather. Make sure to sign up for flight status alerts and download your mobile boarding pass before you get to the airport.
- Load up on apps: Most airlines, many airports and the TSA all have apps you can use to check on flying conditions, aircraft status and even food for sale.
- Get to the airport early: Sometimes getting to the airport is worse than the flight, especially in bad weather. If you clear the lines to check your bags and clear security early, there's more time to read or play with electronics, do yoga or talk to your traveling companions.
- Pack your jellies: Eggnog, maple syrup, preserves and jellies need to go into checked bags.
- Stay chill: No amount of yelling at gate agents or flight attendants gets you from Point A to Point B any faster. In fact, being kind to airport and airline employees creates good will and might get you a better seat. (It sure helps with karma.)
575 flights in the US have been delayed so far
575 flights within, into, or out of the United States have been delayed this morning, according to Flight Aware, a digital aviation company that tracks flight changes.
Strong winds and heavy snow are expected to complicate Thanksgiving travel for millions of Americans. A record high of 31.6 million passengers will travel on US airlines during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to a forecast by Airlines For America, a US airline trade organization.
96 flights in the United States have been cancelled entirely today.
See a map of the flight delays below:
Today could be the 2nd busiest day of flying in 2019
About 31.6 million passengers are expected to travel this Thanksgiving by plane, according to an Airlines for America forecast. Many across the country will be doing it as two storms, including a bomb cyclone, bear down on a large part of the US.
Today will be the second busiest day of flying for the year, with about 2.98 million people in transit.
But even more people — 3.1 million — will fly this Sunday. That's expected to be the busiest day of flying ever in the US.
5 other storms that interfered with Thanksgiving travel
An estimated 20 million people may face brutal weather as they travel this Thanksgiving, but they won't be alone.
Here are five notable storms, starting with the Great Appalachian Storm in 1950 through the Thanksgiving Day storm that hit New York just 5 years ago.
November 24-25, 1950: The Great Appalachian Storm
During Thanksgiving weekend in 1950, a storm rolled into the Appalachian Mountains bringing piles of snow with it. Coburn Creek, West Virginia got 62 inches of snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The storm is considered one of the worst wind events ever recorded: Winds gusted up to 160 mph on Mount Washington, New Hampshire, and 160 people died in the storm by the time it was over.
November 24-25, 1971: Thanksgiving Snowstorm
Albany, New York took a major punch on Thanksgiving 1971. The area accumulated 22.5 inches of snow — the greatest November snowfall on record. Up to 30 inches of snow was reported in the Catskills and across the Upper Hudson Valley, according to the NWS.
November 26-27, 1983, The Great Thanksgiving Weekend Blizzard
This infamous snowstorm covered Denver in more than 20 inches of snow in just 37 hours, according to the NWS. Wind speeds reached up to 36 mph and temperatures fell into the teens and low 20's across the area.
November 23, 1989: Thanksgiving Day Storm
This white Thanksgiving storm dropped nine inches of snow over Long Island, New York and up to 14 inches in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. It started in the Carolinas and then blanketed the Mid-Atlantic Coast and New England in heavy snow, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
November 26-27, 2014: Thanksgiving Day Storm
A nor'easter was the culprit of this Thanksgiving storm in 2014. In Albany, New York, 10.4 inches of snow fell making it one of the greatest November snowstorms on record for that area, according to the NWS.
Parts of California's Sierra Nevada mountains will get more than a foot of snow
The National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, says parts of the state's Sierra Nevada mountain range could see up to 18 inches of snow through Thanksgiving.
The snow and potential blizzard conditions could make travel across the state dangerous. CALFIRE says Interstate 80, around Donner Pass, California, has already seen a number of accidents.
The Minneapolis airport is open, but there are delays
Despite winter weather, the Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport is “open and operating” this morning, the airport said in a tweet.
The average delay at the airport is 64 mins, according to the FAA.
Between 6 and 10 inches of snow have fallen around the city.
How strong winds could ground the Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloons
It's looking more likely the balloons will fly in tomorrow's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. But it is going to come down to a game-time decision.
There is still a chance the wind gusts may be too strong. A few forecast models put the wind gusts just over the threshold (34 mph) around 9am — the start of the parade.
The balloons cannot be flown when sustained winds exceed 23 mph and gusts exceed 34 mph, according to city regulations.
Wind speeds on Thanksgiving day are expected to peak in the morning with sustained speeds of 20 to 23 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward said.
Here's the forecast for Thanksgiving morning in NYC:
The morning of Thanksgiving, Macy's will work with the New York Police Department to determine whether the balloons will fly, according to company spokesman Orlando Veras.
If the wind speeds increase during the parade, Veras said officials have the ability to quickly lower the balloons and remove them from the lineup.
The balloons have only been grounded once before: The only time in history the balloons were grounded was in 1971 when there was "extreme wind," Veras said.
But officials are not trying to have a repeat of 1997, when the Cat in the Hat balloon injured four people after intense winds forced it astray.