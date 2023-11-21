More than 27 million people are under severe storm risk today as Americans begin Thanksgiving travel
From CNN's Elizabeth Wolfe and Sara Tonks
A strong storm system is pushing its way across the eastern US ahead of Thanksgiving and is expected to deliver its most widespread and significant impacts on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt holiday travel with severe thunderstorms, drenching rain and snow.
More than 27 million people from Mississippi to Virginia are under severe storm risk on Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
The storms will ramp up in the Southeast Tuesday morning after trekking through east Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, where the system delivered severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and a handful of reported tornadoes.
As Tuesday progresses, pouring rains and winds are expected to expand into the mid-Atlantic before dumping a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow on parts of the Northeast.
Wet and windy conditions may cause travel headaches leading up to what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel periodin years. The combination of rain and wind may lead to disruptions at airports in large hubs such as New York City, Boston and Washington, DC.
But there is still room for optimism. The storm’s impacts are forecast to subside Wednesday as it tracks off the East Coast, leaving much of the central and eastern US to enjoy a dry Thanksgiving day.
Millions of people plan to fly this Thanksgiving. Here are top tips for a smooth trip
From CNN's Greg Wallace and Pete Muntean
The five-day holiday period this week and into the weekend is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel since 2005, according to AAA. That's a nearly 7% increase from last year, the organization said in its forecasts.
American Airlines said it expects to carry more than a half million more passengers than last year. It expects to fly 7.8 million people over a 13-day period on more than 70,000 flights.
United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes over an 11-day surge period. The airline said that since recovery from the pandemic, “the holiday travel period is getting longer and demand is less concentrated on peak days.”
Delta said it will carry as many as 6.4 million passengers over a 12-day period. In addition to the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving, the Friday before the holiday is also a peak day, the airline said.
The Transportation Security Administration is forecasting that its officers will screen 2.9 million people at airports nationwide on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 26. It could be the busiest air travel day of the year, according to the aviation firm Cirium.
Stay alert to flight changes and travel advisories.
Your airline's app and apps like FlightAware will keep you up-to-date on changes. Check your airline's website for travel alerts or advisories that may allow for free changes in cases of bad weather.
Be aware of what your airline will do in cases of long delays or cancellations.
Experts recommend checking the Department of Transportation's dashboard outlining what the major US carriers will provide to affected passengers. There, travelers will be able to find information about which airlines provide meal vouchers or hotel accommodations in the event of an extended delay or cancellation.
Take carry-on luggage.
Scott Keyes, of Scott's Cheap Flights, said not having a checked bag makes you more nimble for when things do happen — it's much easier for airlines to put you on a different flight if they don't have to track down your luggage, he said.
Have a contingency plan for carry-ons.
Crowded flights may mean that carry-on luggage — plus heavy coats and gifts — will fill up overhead bins fast. That means passengers may have to check their roller suitcases at the gate.
Be ready to quickly swap what you really need, including valuables, medication, etc., from your suitcase into a smaller bag that fits under your seat.