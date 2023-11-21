A strong storm system is pushing its way across the eastern US ahead of Thanksgiving and is expected to deliver its most widespread and significant impacts on Tuesday, threatening to disrupt holiday travel with severe thunderstorms, drenching rain and snow.

More than 27 million people from Mississippi to Virginia are under severe storm risk on Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The storms will ramp up in the Southeast Tuesday morning after trekking through east Texas and the Lower Mississippi Valley on Monday, where the system delivered severe thunderstorms, heavy rains and a handful of reported tornadoes.

As Tuesday progresses, pouring rains and winds are expected to expand into the mid-Atlantic before dumping a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow on parts of the Northeast.

Wet and windy conditions may cause travel headaches leading up to what is expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in years. The combination of rain and wind may lead to disruptions at airports in large hubs such as New York City, Boston and Washington, DC.

But there is still room for optimism. The storm’s impacts are forecast to subside Wednesday as it tracks off the East Coast, leaving much of the central and eastern US to enjoy a dry Thanksgiving day.

