Russia's war in Ukraine

FIFA World Cup 2022

Virginia Walmart shooting

America travels for Thanksgiving

Live Updates

America travels for Thanksgiving 2022

By Adrienne Vogt and Dakin Andone, CNN

Updated 8:01 a.m. ET, November 23, 2022
24 min ago

Thanksgiving air travelers should see less turmoil with flights than during the summer

From CNN's Marnie Hunter

Flight chaos over the summer has air travelers on edge as Americans head into what's expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since 2019.

By all accounts — from airlines, industry groups and aviation analysts — US air carriers are in a much better position than they were this summer to avoid operational meltdowns over the holidays.

"They've adjusted their schedules, they've been on hiring binges, on putting people in the right places that we hope will be at the right time," said Nick Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, an industry group representing US air carriers.

The number of Americans expected to travel by air over Thanksgiving is up 8% over last year, according to AAA's forecast, and air traveler volume is expected to be about 99% of the 2019 volume.

United Airlines has said it's on track to hire 15,000 employees in 2022, and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told CNN the company has hired 25,000 people since the start of last year and is still hiring.

Airlines have now passed 2019 staffing levels, according to Airlines for America, and US carriers have adjusted their staffing models to account for factors such as increased absenteeism. US airlines also have increased the staffing reserves they have on hand, the group said, and it also pointed to a less concentrated holiday travel period as Americans who can work remotely have more flexibility.

But there's still a big wild card, one that long predates problems aggravated by the pandemic. It's a force that has a way — even when predictions are dead-on — of shattering the best-laid plans.

"I always worry about the weather because that's the number one thing that can ruin a flight or a flight pattern," Calio told CNN's Pete Muntean.

While weather is the biggest variable, "there are simply fewer seats flying than in 2019, meaning fuller flights and fewer empty seats in which to re-accommodate customers from delayed and canceled flights," said airline industry analyst Bob Mann of R.W. Mann & Company.

Staffing has certainly improved since summer, he noted, but how airlines implement their contingency plans will be key to their success.

And some major US airlines still aren't flying at their pre-pandemic capacity.

Delta's network capacity is down about 15% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Over Thanksgiving, United Airlines expects to operate more than 3,700 flights per day on average, about 90% of 2019's volume. Yet the airline anticipates about the same number of travelers as 2019.

25 min ago

Thanksgiving travel will nearly match pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA

From CNN's Marnie Hunter and Pete Muntean

Travel over Thanksgiving is expected to reach nearly 98% of pre-pandemic volume, according to automotive and travel club AAA.

With 54.6 million people expected to travel over the holiday period — a 1.5% increase from 2021, this Thanksgiving is expected to be the third-busiest since AAA started tracking travel volume in 2000. (The number peaked in 2005 and was second-highest right before the pandemic in 2019.)

While inflation cooled more than expected in October — to 7.7% — Americans are feeling pretty bad about the economy. But that doesn't seem to be affecting demand for travel, according to AAA.

"It seems counterintuitive given inflation and higher gas prices. But given how separated and isolated we were during the first 2 years of the pandemic, and with travel restrictions now lifted, travel demand is high," AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz told CNN via email.

Diaz said Americans are more comfortable taking public transportation again, including airplanes and trains, and they're budgeting for travel.

"They're cutting back in other areas of their life — dining out at less expensive restaurants or shopping less — and changing daily driving by condensing errands to preserve gas," Diaz said.

"But AAA hasn't seen a desire to pull back on leisure travel. In fact, quite the opposite!" Diaz added.

The number of Americans expected to travel by air is up nearly 8% over 2021. The 4.5 million Americans flying over the holiday period, the five-day period from Wednesday, Nov. 23, Sunday, Nov. 27, is nearly 99% of the 2019 volume. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Wednesday was expected to be the busiest day in the sky.

Most travelers will drive: Many travelers will hit the road to get to their destinations — as has historically been the case. This year, nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car. That's 2.5% below 2019 levels, but up by 0.4% from last year. AAA's forecast looks at trips that are 50 miles or more from home.