If you're traveling by car this Thanksgiving, keep these items handy
Before you hit the road this holiday season, don't just pack all the Thanksgiving trimmings: Take some time to pack cold weather survival gear in case of any emergencies on the road.
The National Transportation Safety Board recommends carrying the following items your vehicle to handle common winter driving tasks, such as cleaning off your windshield, as well as any supplies you might need in an emergency.
- Snow shovel, broom, and ice scraper
- Abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter, in case your vehicle gets stuck in the snow
- Jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices such as flares and markers
- Blankets for protection from the cold
- A cell phone with charger, water, food, and any necessary medicine (for longer trips or when driving in lightly populated areas)
Early Thanksgiving travel has started. Here's what it looks like in the air.
Air travel will ramp up tomorrow, as travelers across the US travel for Thanksgiving.
But some travelers are already in the air: Flightradar24 data shows just how many planes are in the air this morning as Americans get an early start on their travels.
Here's what it looks like this morning:
FlightAware Director of Marketing Sara Orsi tells CNN that -- so far -- they're not seeing any significant disruption.
"The Northeast appears to be avoiding a snow or ice storm, but is instead seeing very unseasonably cold weather, highs in the 20s in New York City on Thanksgiving Day," she added that it was "too early to determine what impact, if any, this will have on holiday travel."
Here's what you can — and can't — bring on a plane
Traveling by plane this holiday? The Federal Aviation Administration made this handy video on what you can and can't bring on a plane.
For starters, here are a few items you can take in your carry on — but not in your checked bag:
- Lithium batteries
- Vaporizers
- Electronic devices
Watch more in the clip below:
This'll be the coldest Thanksgiving morning in a century for millions of Americans
If you are watching a certain parade at Herald Square in Manhattan this Thanksgiving, wear your long johns — and maybe five other layers.
It's going to be a brutally cold day in the Northeast. New York City will see low temperatures in the 20s Thanksgiving morning.
So, if you plan on playing the traditional touch football in Central Park, you might want to take your parka. The Park could see its lowest Thanksgiving Day temperature since 1901. That year it got down to a bitterly cold 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Right now, the forecast low is hovering between 20 F and 22 F right before sunrise.
This will make it one of the record low temperatures for November 22nd and maybe one of the lowest Thanksgiving temperatures of all time for NYC.
Boston won't escape the cold either. It hasn't been forecast to be this cold on Thanksgiving since 1901 and 1872. Each of those years, the low temperature on Thanksgiving got down to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.
And if the cold itself wasn't enough, the wind chill will make it feel even colder. The lingering winds will make it feel like the temperature is in the teens across most the area.
So what about after Thanksgiving? Friday's morning lows will be even colder. You might want to do your Black Friday shopping online this year.
Not heading home for the holiday? Check out these top 10 Thanksgiving destinations
Travelers seem to be flocking to theme parks, warm-weather destinations, and large American cities for their Thanksgiving trips, according to AAA's annual Thanksgiving forecast.
Orlando, New York City and Anaheim are the three most popular destinations this year, based on AAA’s air and tour bookings.
Here are all the top 10 Thanksgiving travel destinations:
- Orlando, Florida
- New York, New York
- Anaheim, California
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Cancun, Mexico
- Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Washington, DC
- Miami, Florida
Some DC suburbs will see their highest Thanksgiving traffic today
Thanksgiving is still two days away, but the Virginia Department of Transportation's Norther Virginia district is warning residents that they'll see the highest volume of traffic today, starting around noon.
Here's their message to drivers traveling just outside of the Washington, DC, area:
Your guide for surviving airport travel delays
Don't get stranded at the airport because of bad weather, or miss a flight due to long lines and traffic.
Here are five tips to avoid a sticky travel situation altogether:
- Check your flight, no matter where you're going. If your aircraft is coming from a city hit by foul weather, it can hold up your travel. Check your aircraft's journey on your airline website. Aviation Queen travel blogger Benet J. Wilson recommends the Flightview app to track your aircraft's path.
- Rebook your flight for free. If the weather proves too dangerous for flight, airlines often offer customers the opportunity to rebook their flights to leave earlier or later free of charge, before you leave for the airport. Sometimes, the airlines will even waive fees to rebook customers who see the writing on the wall and call before the bad weather hits.
- Follow your airline and airport on social media. Sign up for your airline alerts to get flight updates e-mailed to your smartphone.
- Already stuck at the airport? If you're stranded, use an app such as NextFlight and type in your city pair to get the next flights for the major airlines, travel blogger Wilson suggested. Then, call the airline on your phone and give them your preferred options. Also consider nearby cities where you can rent a car and drive to your final destination.
- Last option: If you live in a part of the US where train service is common, consider taking the train for your winter holiday travel. Amtrak points out you can carry two 50-pound bags with you for free.
Here's what you'll pay at the pump this Thanksgiving
The biggest one-week decline in the average gas prices so far this year couldn't come at a better time. In the last week, average gas prices have dropped about seven cents, according to AAA.
Now, average gas prices across the US sits at $2.62.
Here's a breakdown of how this year's prices compare to previous years':
30.6 million passengers expected to travel by plane this Thanksgiving season
A record 30.6 million passengers are expected to travel by air during the 12-day Thanksgiving air travel period, from November 16-27, according to Airlines for America. That's up from the same travel period in 2017, which saw 29 million passengers.
The forecast translates to an estimated 2.55 million passengers per day, up 137,000 per day from a year ago.
The busiest flying day is projected to be Sunday, November 25, with an estimated 3.06 million passengers trying to get home. The second-busiest day will be Wednesday, November 21, with 2.93 million people flying the day before Thanksgiving.
The airline association defines the Thanksgiving travel season as starting Friday, November 16, and extending through Tuesday, November 27.
Here's the breakdown from Airlines for America: