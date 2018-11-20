If you are watching a certain parade at Herald Square in Manhattan this Thanksgiving, wear your long johns — and maybe five other layers.

It's going to be a brutally cold day in the Northeast. New York City will see low temperatures in the 20s Thanksgiving morning.

So, if you plan on playing the traditional touch football in Central Park, you might want to take your parka. The Park could see its lowest Thanksgiving Day temperature since 1901. That year it got down to a bitterly cold 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Right now, the forecast low is hovering between 20 F and 22 F right before sunrise.

This will make it one of the record low temperatures for November 22nd and maybe one of the lowest Thanksgiving temperatures of all time for NYC.

Boston won't escape the cold either. It hasn't been forecast to be this cold on Thanksgiving since 1901 and 1872. Each of those years, the low temperature on Thanksgiving got down to 19 degrees Fahrenheit.

And if the cold itself wasn't enough, the wind chill will make it feel even colder. The lingering winds will make it feel like the temperature is in the teens across most the area.

So what about after Thanksgiving? Friday's morning lows will be even colder. You might want to do your Black Friday shopping online this year.

