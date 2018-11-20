America travels for ThanksgivingBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
30.6 million passengers expected to travel by plane this Thanksgiving season
From CNN's Katia Hetter
A record 30.6 million passengers are expected to travel by air during the 12-day Thanksgiving air travel period, from November 16-27, according to Airlines for America. That's up from the same travel period in 2017, which saw 29 million passengers.
The forecast translates to an estimated 2.55 million passengers per day, up 137,000 per day from a year ago.
The busiest flying day is projected to be Sunday, November 25, with an estimated 3.06 million passengers trying to get home. The second-busiest day will be Wednesday, November 21, with 2.93 million people flying the day before Thanksgiving.
The airline association defines the Thanksgiving travel season as starting Friday, November 16, and extending through Tuesday, November 27.
Here's the breakdown from Airlines for America:
Rain, strong winds and sunny skies: Here's your travel weather forecast
From CNN's Judson Jones
Most of the country will be under dominant high pressure Wednesday, bringing sunny skies from the Southeastern coast to the Central Plains.
Don't blame the weather for your delays on Wednesday. It will likely be the thousands of extra people who don't fly very often slowing down your departure time.
- Northeast: A clipper will bring some snow across the interior Northeast. Behind this system will be the coldest air since last season. On Wednesday evening, some snow showers could develop around New York City — but the biggest concern could be strong winds moving into the city, delaying airport flights.
- West Coast: There will be a few trouble spots. Major metro airports such as San Francisco, Seattle and Portland will see low clouds and rain affecting departure and arrival traffic. Along the California coastline, the 1 and the 101 will have rain. Interstate 5 through the Central Valley will have showers. And snow is likely on Interstate 80 through the Sierra Nevada.
See a full day-by-day forecast here.
How Americans are traveling this Thanksgiving, by the numbers
AAA predicts a staggering 54 million people will travel across the country this Thanksgiving. That's a 4.8% increase from last year.
Here's how they will likely travel this year:
- Cars: AAA projected that 48.5 million people will drive on Thursday. That's nearly 5% more than last year.
- Planes: More people are flying this year than the past, with 4.27 million travelers.
- Trains, buses and cruise ships: More travelers — 1.48 million — will be using these modes of transportation this year.