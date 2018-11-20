A record 30.6 million passengers are expected to travel by air during the 12-day Thanksgiving air travel period, from November 16-27, according to Airlines for America. That's up from the same travel period in 2017, which saw 29 million passengers.

The forecast translates to an estimated 2.55 million passengers per day, up 137,000 per day from a year ago.

The busiest flying day is projected to be Sunday, November 25, with an estimated 3.06 million passengers trying to get home. The second-busiest day will be Wednesday, November 21, with 2.93 million people flying the day before Thanksgiving.

The airline association defines the Thanksgiving travel season as starting Friday, November 16, and extending through Tuesday, November 27.

Here's the breakdown from Airlines for America: