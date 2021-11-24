US
This Thanksgiving, CNN readers reveal what they're thankful for

By Melissa Mahtani, Fernando Alfonso III, Brandon Griggs and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 9:27 a.m. ET, November 24, 2021
How to feel more gratitude for the good things in your life

Dana Santas, a mind-body coach, has tips to start making gratitude an ongoing practice.
Events that celebrate gratitude, like Thanksgiving, make us feel good. But how do we keep that feeling of thankfulness throughout the rest of the year?

Like any skill worth mastering, gratitude takes practice to realize its full potential, says wellness coach Dana Santas.

Scientists have found that daily doses of gratitude deliver benefits beyond feelings of happiness, extending to enhanced relationships, self-esteem and overall life satisfaction.

Santas offers a free lesson plan to help you recognize gratitude in your everyday routine.

Try it for 5 days, she says, and you'll see a difference.

Maryland therapist finds strength in helping others and her love of art

The hours spent counseling clients coping with anxiety caused by the pandemic taught Dr. Amy Phillips a lot about human resolve and her own struggles.

Phillips, of Rockville, Maryland, had a handful of clients who faced challenges like fear and anxiety during the lockdown and the pandemic in general, she told CNN.

"It was rewarding to help them navigate it all and to be able to help them," she said.

One of the unique challenges some clients faced was discovering the people they were living with "were irritating them during the pandemic."

"They had to all stay inside together during lockdown and then, find the space to have video therapy with me. We had to switch to telehealth video therapy rather quickly and that was a challenge for them, and for myself too," Phillips said.

One of the things Phillips learned about herself was to value her free time and develop "skills to keep myself calm."

"I learned that I could keep myself together and going, not panic either, and keep everything in perspective," she said. "Essentially, doing in my own life what I teach my clients. It’s not that I wasn’t doing that before, but I could see how using the skills I teach my clients really was especially effective during the pandemic."

One rewarding respite for her has been art.

Phillips began taking classes virtually in painting at a local atelier, which helped her "be creative and use that to relax and recharge."

She used that experience to create an art portfolio which she used to apply and gain acceptance into a Master of Fine Arts painting program at Savannah College of Art and Design.

Foster puppy helps Chicago woman discover how "much love I have to give"

All it took was a bundle of sloppy kisses and quivering energy to convince Jolyn Koehl that something was missing in her life.

Between feeling lonely and stressed during the pandemic, Koehl said there were moments of extreme gratitude and connection, she told CNN.

"Everything I loved about the city was unavailable; restaurants, concerts, happy hours. But it forced me to slow down and consider how I might want my life to change after the pandemic," she said.

Koehl, a vice president at Zeno Group, a strategic communications firm, decided to foster a 3-month-old puppy named Zemo from Paws Chicago due to working from home, an abundance of free time, and the need for a "temporary companion that would" get her off the couch, she told CNN.

"He hates garbage trucks and barks when I leave the apartment. My schedule revolves around when he needs to walk and pee and eat and the people were right," Koehl said. "It's a lot of work. But after a month of waking up to his patient, eager eyes as I open my bedroom door, watching him hurdle towards me after he's done playing with his park friends, and listening to him snore and sigh as we spend another evening on the couch, I understand why people do it."

Zemo recently went to his forever home, leaving behind "nose smudges on the window, a half-eaten jar of peanut butter, a squeaky ball under my dresser and a place in my heart forever," Koehl said.

In terms of whether she'll be adopting a dog, Koehl said "it is only a matter of time now; just need to find my own big backyard first."

What are you grateful for this year?

As Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, many of us are taking stock of what's most meaningful in our lives. Although times are still tough for many, if we stop to think about it, we still have much to be grateful for.

We want to know what you're most thankful for this past year?

Has someone done you an act of kindness you especially appreciate? Or is there something else – a gift, a person, a passion or an event – that has brought you profound gratitude?

Fill in the form below and let us know.