This Thanksgiving, CNN readers reveal what they're thankful for

The hours spent counseling clients coping with anxiety caused by the pandemic taught Dr. Amy Phillips a lot about human resolve and her own struggles.

Phillips, of Rockville, Maryland, had a handful of clients who faced challenges like fear and anxiety during the lockdown and the pandemic in general, she told CNN.

"It was rewarding to help them navigate it all and to be able to help them," she said.

One of the unique challenges some clients faced was discovering the people they were living with "were irritating them during the pandemic."

"They had to all stay inside together during lockdown and then, find the space to have video therapy with me. We had to switch to telehealth video therapy rather quickly and that was a challenge for them, and for myself too," Phillips said.

One of the things Phillips learned about herself was to value her free time and develop "skills to keep myself calm."

"I learned that I could keep myself together and going, not panic either, and keep everything in perspective," she said. "Essentially, doing in my own life what I teach my clients. It’s not that I wasn’t doing that before, but I could see how using the skills I teach my clients really was especially effective during the pandemic."

One rewarding respite for her has been art.

Phillips began taking classes virtually in painting at a local atelier, which helped her "be creative and use that to relax and recharge."

She used that experience to create an art portfolio which she used to apply and gain acceptance into a Master of Fine Arts painting program at Savannah College of Art and Design.