This Thanksgiving, CNN readers reveal what they're thankful for

By Melissa Mahtani, Fernando Alfonso III, Brandon Griggs and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 10:59 a.m. ET, November 24, 2021
8 Posts
1 min ago

Expressing gratitude can improve mental health for both children and adults

Family enjoying Thanksgiving meal together
The season of giving thanks can't come quickly enough for some parents.

Four in five parents who responded to a poll from the University of Michigan Health say children today are not grateful enough.

Parents who responded to the poll say they are teaching their children the magic words, "please and thank you." However, when it comes to actions over words, the children – and parents – could be falling short, said Sarah Clark, research scientist at the University of Michigan and co-director of the poll.

Expressing gratitude can improve mental health for both children and adults, studies have found. But children don't develop gratitude automatically – parents need to model and create strategies to teach children these behaviors, Clark said. Volunteering and community service can help children see what they should be thankful for, and what they can do for others, the report said.

Emily Conder, a research scientist and doctoral student in Vanderbilt University's psychology and human development department, published a study about how children can develop negative biases toward people after overhearing negative words. Children can model behaviors from indirect sources as well.

"It's important to remember as parents that modeling comes from you and also comes from what's on TV and what they're hearing from other sources," Conder said.

Parents can also play a role in how children process and express emotions, said Ashley Ruba, postdoctoral researcher in the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Child Emotion Lab.

She said when parents talk to their children about emotions, both positive and negative, children have a better understanding of what they are feeling and how to react.

"Gratitude can be socialized in a similar way ... actually having conversations about things that you're grateful for and why you're grateful for these things," Ruba said.

Read more on this here.

17 min ago

This homecoming queen gave away her crown to comfort a grieving classmate

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Brittany Walters hugs Nyla Covington after Covington passed along her crown.
When we think about what or who we are most thankful for on this Earth, we often think of people whose presence make the world a little better.

People like Nyla Covington.

Covington is a senior at a high school in Brooklyn, Mississippi. She was voted homecoming queen by her classmates, and crowned in September at a school football game.

For a lot of high schoolers, it's a dream come true. But then Covington did something selfless – and kind of amazing.

She walked across the football field and handed her crown to a classmate, Brittany Walters, whose mother had just died of cancer. Walters also had been nominated for homecoming queen, and her mother had hoped to be there to cheer her daughter.

"I just felt like it was something that was put on my heart," Covington told CNN later when asked about the gesture. "I was telling her that she was her mom's queen and I was just letting her know that she was loved by many and especially me."

Walters was stunned, and in tears.

"I just felt so like so much love from her, and I just felt so much love for her and the whole school," she said.

Read the whole story here.

46 min ago

He's thankful for his husband – and the gift of life

From CNN's Faith Karimi

Reid Alexander, left, and Rafael Diaz met in August 2020. "I love this man. He makes me laugh all the time," Diaz says.
There's no question about what Reid Alexander is most thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Sixteen months ago, Alexander was suffering from alport syndrome, a kidney disease which required dialysis 12 hours a week. His kidneys were functioning at only 20%. He grew tired easily and had a long list of foods he couldn't eat.

Then he matched with Rafael Diaz on the popular dating app Tinder.

Alexander didn't just find a boyfriend – he found a soulmate who may have saved his life. Six months after they met, Diaz got down on a knee at a restaurant and proposed. And six months after that, the couple had surgeries to remove Diaz's right kidney and transplant it in Alexander.

"He gave me more than love," Alexander said. "He gave me a future."

Read their full story here.

1 hr 8 min ago

What a public health expert is grateful for this Thanksgiving

From CNN's Katia Hetter

Dr. Leana Wen: "There is a lot that we can do this Thanksgiving that we could not last year."
As Americans head into the Thanksgiving holiday, many people talk about being grateful.

That can feel out of place or even cruel during a pandemic when so much and so many have been lost. But there are still things to be grateful for.

CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, whose husband survived a case of Covid-19 last year, told us what she's thinking about this Thanksgiving.

"There is so much that I'm deeply grateful for. First, I'm grateful for my family. My husband, Sebastian, and I have two lovely little kids, a 4-year-old son, Eli, and the "pandemic baby" Isabelle, who is now a year and a half," Wen said.

"Sebastian contracted Covid-19 last year, just a month before the vaccines were made available. We feel very grateful that he survived Covid-19, and we mourn the over 750,000 Americans and millions of people around the world who have tragically succumbed to the pandemic."

Wen also expressed gratitude for the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other frontline health care workers who worked tirelessly to keep the rest of us safe.

"These are individuals who were already overstretched and overworked before the pandemic, who then had to take on the responsibility of setting up testing, standing up contact-tracing operations, then running the most expansive vaccination effort in recent history," she said.

"On top of that, they battle constant misinformation and disinformation. Many public health officials have faced harassment, even physical harm, just for trying to do their job. I give thanks to them, and to all the essential workers and their families who have sacrificed so much over the last two years," Wen added

Read the full interview here.

1 hr 34 min ago

How to feel more gratitude for the good things in your life

From CNN's Brandon Griggs

Dana Santas, a mind-body coach, has tips to start making gratitude an ongoing practice.
Events that celebrate gratitude, like Thanksgiving, make us feel good. But how do we keep that feeling of thankfulness throughout the rest of the year?

Like any skill worth mastering, gratitude takes practice to realize its full potential, says wellness coach Dana Santas.

Scientists have found that daily doses of gratitude deliver benefits beyond feelings of happiness, extending to enhanced relationships, self-esteem and overall life satisfaction.

Santas offers a free lesson plan to help you recognize gratitude in your everyday routine.

Try it for 5 days, she says, and you'll see a difference.

1 hr 53 min ago

Maryland therapist finds strength in helping others and her love of art

The hours spent counseling clients coping with anxiety caused by the pandemic taught Dr. Amy Phillips a lot about human resolve and her own struggles.

Phillips, of Rockville, Maryland, had a handful of clients who faced challenges like fear and anxiety during the lockdown and the pandemic in general, she told CNN.

"It was rewarding to help them navigate it all and to be able to help them," she said.

One of the unique challenges some clients faced was discovering the people they were living with "were irritating them during the pandemic."

"They had to all stay inside together during lockdown and then, find the space to have video therapy with me. We had to switch to telehealth video therapy rather quickly and that was a challenge for them, and for myself too," Phillips said.

One of the things Phillips learned about herself was to value her free time and develop "skills to keep myself calm."

"I learned that I could keep myself together and going, not panic either, and keep everything in perspective," she said. "Essentially, doing in my own life what I teach my clients. It’s not that I wasn’t doing that before, but I could see how using the skills I teach my clients really was especially effective during the pandemic."

One rewarding respite for her has been art.

Phillips began taking classes virtually in painting at a local atelier, which helped her "be creative and use that to relax and recharge."

She used that experience to create an art portfolio which she used to apply and gain acceptance into a Master of Fine Arts painting program at Savannah College of Art and Design.

2 hr 7 min ago

Foster puppy helps Chicago woman discover how "much love I have to give"

All it took was a bundle of sloppy kisses and quivering energy to convince Jolyn Koehl that something was missing in her life.

Between feeling lonely and stressed during the pandemic, Koehl said there were moments of extreme gratitude and connection, she told CNN.

"Everything I loved about the city was unavailable; restaurants, concerts, happy hours. But it forced me to slow down and consider how I might want my life to change after the pandemic," she said.

Koehl, a vice president at Zeno Group, a strategic communications firm, decided to foster a 3-month-old puppy named Zemo from Paws Chicago due to working from home, an abundance of free time, and the need for a "temporary companion that would" get her off the couch, she told CNN.

"He hates garbage trucks and barks when I leave the apartment. My schedule revolves around when he needs to walk and pee and eat and the people were right," Koehl said. "It's a lot of work. But after a month of waking up to his patient, eager eyes as I open my bedroom door, watching him hurdle towards me after he's done playing with his park friends, and listening to him snore and sigh as we spend another evening on the couch, I understand why people do it."

Zemo recently went to his forever home, leaving behind "nose smudges on the window, a half-eaten jar of peanut butter, a squeaky ball under my dresser and a place in my heart forever," Koehl said.

In terms of whether she'll be adopting a dog, Koehl said "it is only a matter of time now; just need to find my own big backyard first."

2 hr 7 min ago

What are you grateful for this year?

As Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, many of us are taking stock of what's most meaningful in our lives. Although times are still tough for many, if we stop to think about it, we still have much to be grateful for.

We want to know what you're most thankful for this past year?

Has someone done you an act of kindness you especially appreciate? Or is there something else – a gift, a person, a passion or an event – that has brought you profound gratitude?

Fill in the form below and let us know.