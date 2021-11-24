This Thanksgiving, CNN readers reveal what they're thankful for

Family enjoying Thanksgiving meal together Drazen/Adobe Stock Photo

The season of giving thanks can't come quickly enough for some parents.

Four in five parents who responded to a poll from the University of Michigan Health say children today are not grateful enough.

Parents who responded to the poll say they are teaching their children the magic words, "please and thank you." However, when it comes to actions over words, the children – and parents – could be falling short, said Sarah Clark, research scientist at the University of Michigan and co-director of the poll.

Expressing gratitude can improve mental health for both children and adults, studies have found. But children don't develop gratitude automatically – parents need to model and create strategies to teach children these behaviors, Clark said. Volunteering and community service can help children see what they should be thankful for, and what they can do for others, the report said.

Emily Conder, a research scientist and doctoral student in Vanderbilt University's psychology and human development department, published a study about how children can develop negative biases toward people after overhearing negative words. Children can model behaviors from indirect sources as well.

"It's important to remember as parents that modeling comes from you and also comes from what's on TV and what they're hearing from other sources," Conder said.

Parents can also play a role in how children process and express emotions, said Ashley Ruba, postdoctoral researcher in the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Child Emotion Lab.

She said when parents talk to their children about emotions, both positive and negative, children have a better understanding of what they are feeling and how to react.

"Gratitude can be socialized in a similar way ... actually having conversations about things that you're grateful for and why you're grateful for these things," Ruba said.

