Locally heavy freezing rain is occurring over southern and central Texas, causing concerns for widespread impacts to infrastructure. Ice accumulations could be a tenth of an inch or more per hour, the Storm Prediction Center warns.

Driving in a snowstorm is difficult. Add wind gusts and poor visibility, and travel can become downright dangerous.

If you have to drive, here are a few tips for staying safe in winter weather:

When driving in conditions with low visibility, motorists should proceed slowly with their headlights on low beam, the AAA advises. The AAA also recommends drivers avoid stopping if possible. Instead, motorists should drive slowly so their car keeps rolling without requiring a full stop. Keep as much distance between your and other cars: To safely brake if necessary on ice or snow, the AAA advises drivers increase following distances to 8 to 10 seconds. On highways, drivers should not change lanes often, as they can lose control driving over snow that gathers between lanes.

Read more tips on driving safely in winter weather here.