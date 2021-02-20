Emergency Medical Services workers load ambulances at Saint David's Medical Center in south Austin, Texas, after the hospital suffered water problems along with large swaths of the Austin metro area on February 18. Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire

Hospitals in Texas are grappling with a series of issues, from burst water pipes to supply chain disruptions, due to severe winter weather across the state, the Texas Hospital Association said Friday.

Many hospitals don't have running water or have burst pipes, low pressure and boil water notices, according to a statement from Carrie Williams, a spokeswoman for the association.

Hospitals also have staffing issues, as some employees have had to stay on site to care for patients, putting a strain on the hospitals' supply of food, linens and water.

Other supplies and medication stocks are running low, although there are some supply trucks moving today, Williams said.

"Hospitals are ready for anything. But this was a sprawling natural disaster that hit us statewide and arrived on top of the pandemic," Williams said.

Many of these issues are faced by a pair of Houston community hospitals, who have been struggling with water and power woes stemming from the freezing temperatures and winter storms.

"You've seen this year that all across the country, people have stepped up and made things happen," Dr. Ben Saldana, the medical director for Houston Methodist's emergency departments, said of the latest crisis confronted by health care providers.

"We are the safety net for our public in the emergency department, our hospitals and doctors or nurses getting together to make sure patients have a safe place and are cared for," he said.

Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist Baytown hospitals were operating without water until Thursday. Water was back on Friday but there were still issues with low pressure, according to Saldana and a hospital spokeswoman.

"As more of our area hospitals were without power and water, many of their patients ended up at our facilities," Saldana told CNN Friday.

That has meant "kind of bifurcating the ER into an area where Covid is unlikely and an area where it could be possible," he said. "As the volume of dialysis patients increased, this became very difficult. Five out of six patients that need dialysis three times a week had no place to go this week. And we are still struggling with that ... It's become a very difficult proposition for those patients."

The pandemic had forced the Houston hospitals – like many around the country – to operate in crisis mode most of the past year.

Covid-19 vaccinations have been delayed across many hospitals and public health partners due to the weather and shipping delays.

Patients who were discharged have stayed in hospital lobbies because they either don't have transportation to return home or can't return home due to power outages, according to Williams.

There is also a delay in trash pickup due to vendor issues, Williams said.

The Houston Methodist hospitals have water now but the city's boil order is still in place "so we still have water challenges," Gale Smith, spokeswoman for Houston Methodist hospitals, said via email.

"All our hospitals are doing some elective procedures, but we are on our way to being fully operational," she added. "Covid vaccine administration is full speed ahead at all Houston Methodist sites."