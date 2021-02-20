President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, unlocking more federal resources to assist the state.
"Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Texas and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms beginning on February 11, 2021, and continuing," the White House said in a written statement on Saturday.
Biden already approved an emergency declaration for the state last weekend, but the major disaster declaration would allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide more resources and assistance, including, for example, supplementing insurance to help individuals with uncovered costs or other costs to make homes habitable.
The White House statement explained:
"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide."
Biden met with acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton on Friday and expressed his intent to sign the declaration, which stems from a request by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
22 min ago
Texas struggles to get back to normal in the wake of winter storm
From CNN's Jon Passantino, Chris Boyette and Hollie Silverman
Much of the state is still dealing with near-freezing temperatures and officials are warning some lingering power outages could drag on for days.
Here's a look at the latest developments:
More than 15.1 million people are facing water disruptions, many with notices to boil their water, broken pipes and failing systems amid the frigid cold and power outages state officials said.
As of Saturday morning, some 85,000 customers remained without power in Texas, per PowerOutrages.us. In some locations, residents have been without power for several days.
Hospitals are grappling with a series of issues, including water, staffing and supply chain disruptions, due to severe weather across the state, Carrie Williams, spokesperson for the Texas Hospital Association, said in a statement Friday. Many hospitals don't have running water or are facing low water pressure or pipes have burst, according to the statement. The hospitals are also under boil-water notices.
Covid-19 vaccinations have been delayed across many hospitals and public health partners due to the weather and shipping delays.
Millions of homes have had their power restored since the peak of the outages and nearly 300 warming centers have been opened across the state. For the first time in more than four days,the energy emergency that caused millions of Texans to lose power and sparked a water crisis has ended, the state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), announced on Friday.
Texans will get some relief from the cold today. Saturday morning temperatures may be as low as 20 degrees for many inland locations, including Dallas and College Station, but the welcome return of onshore winds and full sunshine will warm the state into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. Most of the state will stay above freezing after that initial thaw.
PresidentBiden said he plans on traveling to Texas next week, with the caveat that he would only do so if his visit doesn't further burden the state.
34 min ago
Here's how you can help Texas winter storm victims
From CNN's Lauren Lee
Unprecedented winter storms blanketed Texas, causing bitter cold temperatures and widespread power outages throughout much of the state.
While much of the power in the state has been restored, residents continue to face freezing temperatures and water shortages due to overwhelmed water systems and leaks caused by frozen pipes.
President Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. Still, the need for help is immediate as many struggle to find shelter, food and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions.
Austin small business Free Lunch is making deliveries of home-cooked meals, blankets, hand warmers and hygiene kits to the Esperanza Community residents, a state-sanctioned shelter/campsite in the city.
The Other Ones Foundation is also providing resiliency kits for residents of the campsite. The kits include basic needs for those experiencing homelessness.
Caritas of Austin also helps those experiencing housing insecurity in the Austin area. You can support their work by making a monetary donation or ordering items from their Amazon wish list to be shipped directly to the center.
Austin Pets Alive! is working to keep pets across Texas warm and safe during the freezing conditions. The group needs heating pads, Styrofoam coolers, dog beds, heat lamps and monetary donations.
Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.
58 min ago
Here's the latest weather forecast for Texas
From CNN's Haley Brink
Temperatures across the southern Plains and Texas are below freezing right now for many locations.
This has prompted hard freeze warnings to be issued for over 10 million people from south Texas to Mississippi until 9 a.m. CT this morning.
Over 30 daily low temperature records are also possible across the region this morning.
This will be the last frigid morning across the state as temperatures are forecast to climb into the 50s and 60s by this afternoon.
1 hr 9 min ago
More than 15.1 million people are impacted by water disruptions in Texas
From CNN's Chuck Johnston
More than 15.1 million people have been impacted by water disruptions in Texas as of Saturday morning, according to Gary Rasp, Media Relations Specialist for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
In a statement emailed to CNN, Rasp said that more than 1,300 public water systems have reported service disruptions due to weather.
"As of 7 a.m., more than 1,300 public water systems have reported disruptions in service due to the weather, affecting more than 15.1 million people, many of them leading to Boil Water Notices."
"189 counties in Texas are affected" by the disruptions, Rasp added.
1 hr 20 min ago
Hospitals grapple with water, staffing and supply issues after winter storms
From CNN's Ray Sanchez, Keith Allen, Chris Boyette and Hollie Silverman
Hospitals in Texas are grappling with a series of issues, from burst water pipes to supply chain disruptions, due to severe winter weather across the state, the Texas Hospital Association said Friday.
Many hospitals don't have running water or have burst pipes, low pressure and boil water notices, according to a statement from Carrie Williams, a spokeswoman for the association.
Hospitals also have staffing issues, as some employees have had to stay on site to care for patients, putting a strain on the hospitals' supply of food, linens and water.
Other supplies and medication stocks are running low, although there are some supply trucks moving today, Williams said.
"Hospitals are ready for anything. But this was a sprawling natural disaster that hit us statewide and arrived on top of the pandemic," Williams said.
"You've seen this year that all across the country, people have stepped up and made things happen," Dr. Ben Saldana, the medical director for Houston Methodist's emergency departments, said of the latest crisis confronted by health care providers.
"We are the safety net for our public in the emergency department, our hospitals and doctors or nurses getting together to make sure patients have a safe place and are cared for," he said.
Houston Methodist West and Houston Methodist Baytown hospitals were operating without water until Thursday. Water was back on Friday but there were still issues with low pressure, according to Saldana and a hospital spokeswoman.
"As more of our area hospitals were without power and water, many of their patients ended up at our facilities," Saldana told CNN Friday.
That has meant "kind of bifurcating the ER into an area where Covid is unlikely and an area where it could be possible," he said. "As the volume of dialysis patients increased, this became very difficult. Five out of six patients that need dialysis three times a week had no place to go this week. And we are still struggling with that ... It's become a very difficult proposition for those patients."
The pandemic had forced the Houston hospitals – like many around the country – to operate in crisis mode most of the past year.
Covid-19 vaccinations have been delayed across many hospitals and public health partners due to the weather and shipping delays.
Patients who were discharged have stayed in hospital lobbies because they either don't have transportation to return home or can't return home due to power outages, according to Williams.
There is also a delay in trash pickup due to vendor issues, Williams said.
The Houston Methodist hospitals have water now but the city's boil order is still in place "so we still have water challenges," Gale Smith, spokeswoman for Houston Methodist hospitals, said via email.
"All our hospitals are doing some elective procedures, but we are on our way to being fully operational," she added. "Covid vaccine administration is full speed ahead at all Houston Methodist sites."
1 hr 24 min ago
Texans will get some relief from the cold today
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
The brutal temperatures, ice and snow once had power out for millions of Texas, but as of early Saturday morning, only about 85,000 people in the state were left in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US. However, more than half the population – more than 14.9 million people – had disruptions in their water service as of Friday, according to Tiffany Young, a spokeswoman for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Texans will get some relief from the cold Saturday, although many in the state are still without basic utilities.
Saturday morning temperatures may be as low as 20 degrees for many inland locations, including Dallas and College Station, but the welcome return of onshore winds and full sunshine will warm the state into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. Most of the state will stay above freezing after that initial thaw.
A weak cold front is expected Sunday evening, but is expected to bring only minimal impacts.